Twin Peaks Donates Nearly $9,000 to Fairman Adams Project

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Throughout October, Twin Peaks Restaurants partnered with the Fairman Adams Project – a not-for-profit organization founded by former Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Flozell Adams in memory of his late mother, Rachel Fairman – to raise funds in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Every Friday in October, Twin Peaks Restaurants around the nation committed to donating $2 of total dessert sales to the Fairman Adams Project. The offerings included Bourbon Pecan Pie with Buffalo Trace Bourbon sauce and vanilla ice cream, Mini Apple Turnovers topped with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream and the Twin Peaks Sundae. After dedicating the month to fundraising, Twin Peaks presented a check of $8,904 to Adams on Nov. 5.

“Fairman Adams Project is dedicated to providing free mammograms to as many women in need as possible,” said CEO Joe Hummel. “We are humbled that our fundraising efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month will contribute to more women getting their mammograms so they can maintain healthy lives.”

