Twin Peaks Debuts A Menu Made For MVPs

Chicken & Waffles, Loaded Tots and more now available

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks – the ultimate mountain sports lodge – is proving that it’s so much more than the typical sports bar, with the launch of several new made-from-scratch menu items.

Beginning today, Twin Peaks invites guests to experience the ultimate lodge mantality by indulging in one of its five delicious new food offerings:

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich – crispy chicken breast, Swiss, bacon mayo, Napa slaw, jalapeno honey vinaigrette, tomato, pickles (also available grilled)

– crispy chicken breast, Swiss, bacon mayo, Napa slaw, jalapeno honey vinaigrette, tomato, pickles (also available grilled) Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich – crispy chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Napa slaw, jalapeno honey vinaigrette, ranch crema, pickles

– crispy chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Napa slaw, jalapeno honey vinaigrette, ranch crema, pickles Loaded Tots – tater tots, sunny side-up egg, chipotle butter, pepper jack, chipotle queso, bacon bits, green onions, cracked black pepper

– tater tots, sunny side-up egg, chipotle butter, pepper jack, chipotle queso, bacon bits, green onions, cracked black pepper Potato & Egg Tacos – tater tots, scrambled egg, pepper jack, chipotle queso, pico de gallo, cilantro, flour tortillas, chips, fire roasted salsa

– tater tots, scrambled egg, pepper jack, chipotle queso, pico de gallo, cilantro, flour tortillas, chips, fire roasted salsa Chicken & Waffles – Belgian waffles, southern fried chicken tenders, maple syrup, jalapeno cream gravy, bacon, sunny side-up eggs, cracked black pepper

Guests can enhance their culinary adventure by indulging in the Chicken & Waffles with a brunch-centric cocktail like a Bloody Mary, Michelada or Mimosa served with guest’s choice of juice in a carafe. Or sip on a new classic whiskey cocktail like the Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned while enjoying the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich and some Loaded Tots. At Twin Peaks, the options are endless.

“For this new menu rollout, we wanted to add a delicious combination of fun, fresh and innovative items,” said Jamie Carawan, VP of Food and Beverage Innovation. “During a recent trial period, our guests couldn’t get enough of the Chicken & Waffles, so we are really excited to offer it in all of our restaurants. We’ve had a great two-year-run of innovation, but this journey is just beginning. We will continue to explore, craft and deliver the best quality food and beverages to our guests.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with World Series walk-offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com