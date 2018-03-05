Twin Peaks Debuts A Menu Made For MVPs

Chicken & Waffles, Loaded Tots and more now available
Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks – the ultimate mountain sports lodge – is proving that it’s so much more than the typical sports bar, with the launch of several new made-from-scratch menu items.
Beginning today, Twin Peaks invites guests to experience the ultimate lodge mantality by indulging in one of its five delicious new food offerings:
Guests can enhance their culinary adventure by indulging in the Chicken & Waffles with a brunch-centric cocktail like a Bloody Mary, Michelada or Mimosa served with guest’s choice of juice in a carafe. Or sip on a new classic whiskey cocktail like the Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned while enjoying the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich and some Loaded Tots. At Twin Peaks, the options are endless.
“For this new menu rollout, we wanted to add a delicious combination of fun, fresh and innovative items,” said Jamie Carawan, VP of Food and Beverage Innovation. “During a recent trial period, our guests couldn’t get enough of the Chicken & Waffles, so we are really excited to offer it in all of our restaurants. We’ve had a great two-year-run of innovation, but this journey is just beginning. We will continue to explore, craft and deliver the best quality food and beverages to our guests.”
Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with World Series walk-offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.
More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.
About Twin Peaks
Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.
Contact:
Brooke Johnston
Champion Management
972-930-9933
bjohnston@championmgt.com
www.championmgt.com
Matilda Curcia drinks a beer every night and says it keeps her feeling good
No word on whether or not the company will drop a second batch of bags
Scheduling a long layover at one of these is totally worth it