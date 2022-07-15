Twin Peaks Crowns Amanda Medrano as Miss Twin Peaks 2022

Nelly puts on a show at Texas Live! as Miss I-10 & Kirkwood takes first place

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks Restaurant held its annual Miss Twin Peaks International Contest at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas where Amanda Medrano from Twin Peaks I-10 & Kirkwood, located at 11335 Katy Freeway in Houston, was crowned the 2022 winner!

Nearly 100 girls traveled to Arlington for a jam-packed weekeaturing a welcome dinner, photo shoots, vendor show and a fierce competition at Texas Live! with over $35,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Twin Peaks Girls from around the world walked the runway and Nelly performed a special live concert after the crowning for all attendees and contestants to celebrate.

During the national contest, televised live to all Twin Peaks restaurants around the country, contestants competed for the title of Miss Twin Peaks 2022 and the $10,000 grand prize. The expert judging panel included UFC fighter Kevin Holland, former Dallas Mavericks dancer Kat Dunn, the original Twin Peaks Girl uniform designer Terra Saunders and Sweet Revenge Bikinis owner Karen Hernandez.

First runner up and a $2,000 prize was awarded to Gianna “GG” Velasquez from Twin Peaks Arapahoe, located in Centennial, Colorado, just south of Denver. Second runner up and a $1,000 prize went to Bailey Wahlmeier of Twin Peaks Concord, North Carolina. Ashlyn Sharp of Webster, Texas won Miss Popular and a $1,000 prize through online voting, and Angelita “Angel” Lowe of West Palm Beach, Florida won Miss Congeniality and a $1,000 prize. Finally, Hunter Ashlin Cote of Addison, Texas was named Miss Sweet Revenge. The entire show was emceed by Donovan Lewis and Julie Dobbs from the iconic Dallas sports radio station, The Ticket!

Famous rapper and singer Nelly wrapped up the night with a lively concert, performing some of his biggest hits for the energetic crowd. Attendees at the Miss Twin Peaks Contest included Twin Peaks supporters and residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The ultimate sports lodge partnered with Bud Light NEXT to be the premier sponsor of the event. In addition, Fireball, Ketel One Vodka and White Claw sponsored the event, and Twin Peaks even created a brand-new cocktail for the kickoff of Miss Twin Peaks, the Energized Ketel One Cherry Limeade that includes Ketel One Vodka and Red Bull Sugarfree.

