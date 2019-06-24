Twin Peaks Crowns 2019 National Contest Winner

Flo Rida puts on thrilling concert during Miss Twin Peaks 2019

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Tuesday night, Twin Peaks held its annual Miss Twin Peaks Contest at Mango’s Tropical Café in Orlando where Caitlynn Forbes from Addison, Texas was crowned the 2019 winner.

For the national contest, 83 girls traveled to Orlando and were there for a few jam-packed days at the Omni Championsgate Hotel followed by contest day at Mango’s Tropical Café off Orlando’s iconic International Drive. Upon arrival, they participated in photo shoots to add to their personal modeling portfolios and to be featured in Twin Peaks ad placements in the coming year. The Twin Peaks Girls also partook in team building activities, enhancing “The Sisterhood of the Plaid,” encouraging them to build lasting relationships with one another.

The contestants took time to give back during their stay in Orlando by putting together care packages for troops, working directly with Operation Gratitude. Each contestant hand wrote a letter to say thank you, either to a deployed troop, a veteran, a new recruit or a first responder.

During the national contest, televised live to all restaurants around the country, contestants competed for the title of Miss Twin Peaks 2019 and the $10,000 prize. The expert judging panel included UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, Sweet Revenge Bikini Designer Karen Hernandez and ESPN Orlando radio personality Nick Gryniewicz.

Second place was awarded to Bailey Wahlmeier from the Arapahoe store, just outside of Denver, Colorado. Third place went to AJ Slaughter of Livonia, Michigan. Additional awards announced included the Top Ten, Miss Popular (voted by text-to-win codes), Miss Congeniality (voted by the Twin Peaks Girls) and Miss Sweet Revenge (chosen by Twin Peaks bikini designer – Karen Hernandez with Sweet Revenge). The entire show was emceed by Megan Clementi, a former Orlando Magic Dancer and Miss Florida USA and current host and model for various projects.

Rapper and Singer Flo Rida wrapped up the night in his home state with a lively concert, performing some of his biggest hits for the crowd to sing along to. Attendees at the Miss Twin Peaks Contest included Twin Peaks supporters and the general public from Orlando.

In tribute to its partnership with national charity Folds of Honor, Twin Peaks was proud to announce its total donation amount of $580,000 to date during this year’s contest.

“This contest provided a wonderful team building experience for our Twin Peaks Girls that also offered up modeling opportunities,” said Joe Hummel, CEO of Twin Peaks. “Not only was the contest a great way for Twin Peaks to entertain the city of Orlando, but it’s also a chance for Twin Peaks Girls around the nation to come together and bond once a year.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 13,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 2,800 in 2016 alone. For more information foldsofhonor.org.

