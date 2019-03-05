Twin Peaks Continues to Enhance Experience with New Craveable Menu Items

Ultimate sports lodge debuts innovative smoked meats and menu enhancements March 4

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is on a winning streak as it continues to elevate its ultimate sports lodge experience.

The Dallas-based restaurant recently launched an enhanced beverage menu with more than 30 new options to include craft cocktails like the Rob Roy, the Woodford Sour and the Paloma. Now, Twin Peaks is introducing several new menu enhancements featuring all-new, smoked in-house meats.

Beginning March 4, Twin Peaks will be the place to indulge in craveable favorites like Spicy Thai Ribs that are the ultimate combination of sweet-heat and a Carolina Pork Sandwich with a tangy Carolina-style barbeque sauce that highlights the robust flavors of the smoked pork.

The new menu additions have something for everyone to enjoy including:

Spicy Thai Ribs – Smoked and fried ribs tossed with Spicy Thai Chili sauce, topped with sesame seed and fresh cilantro.

– Smoked and fried ribs tossed with Spicy Thai Chili sauce, topped with sesame seed and fresh cilantro. Wedge Salad – Baby iceberg cut in half and loaded with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, green onions and topped with Twin Peaks’ Billionaire’s Bacon bits. Also available as a half order to enhance any plate and as a salad option for the lunch combo.

– Baby iceberg cut in half and loaded with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, green onions and topped with Twin Peaks’ Billionaire’s Bacon bits. Also available as a half order to enhance any plate and as a salad option for the lunch combo. Sweet n’ Smoky Ribs – In-house smoked St. Louis style pork ribs brushed with smoky sweet BBQ sauce, 4 cheese smoky mac n’ cheese and bacon slaw. Available as a half or full rack.

– In-house smoked St. Louis style pork ribs brushed with smoky sweet BBQ sauce, 4 cheese smoky mac n’ cheese and bacon slaw. Available as a half or full rack. Carolina Pork Sandwich – In-house smoked pork butt topped with a Carolina Style tangy mustard-based BBQ Sauce with pickles and bacon slaw.

– In-house smoked pork butt topped with a Carolina Style tangy mustard-based BBQ Sauce with pickles and bacon slaw. Bacon Slaw – Crispy Napa slaw mixed with bacon mayo topped with bacon bits.

Crispy Napa slaw mixed with bacon mayo topped with bacon bits. Bourbon Pecan Pie – Pecan pie infused with bourbon, served with Buffalo Trace bourbon sauce and vanilla ice cream.

“We are excited to introduce these new menu items to supplement the new drink menu we just introduced,” said Twin Peaks Executive Chef Alex Sadowsky. “Our food is always made from scratch and this smoker program is another way we’ve challenged ourselves to continue to enhance our menu by keeping items house-made. Smoking meats in-house is not something most restaurants can claim and it’s certain to wow our guests. Our menu innovation is never over, we will continue to explore, craft and deliver the best quality food and beverages to our guests.”

The new smoked items are the first in a series of more smoker dishes that will be added to Twin Peaks’ menu. Sadowsky will continue to build upon the smoker platform for future menu releases.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

