Twin Peaks Continues to Climb in Sales and Traffic During a Successful Second Quarter

Ultimate sports lodge continues to show big comp sale gains, increase in traffic and steady growth

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is continuing to accelerate its success with record-breaking comparable sales growth and affirmative plans for expansion.

Today, the Dallas-based company announced comparable sales and traffic that show the brand far out-performing the casual dining sector, according to sales data from Black Box Intelligence , a restaurant industry financial performance benchmarking company. Twin Peak’s second quarter comparable same store sales increased 9.40% while comparable same store traffic increased by 5.12%. This performance put Twin Peaks’ comparable sales growth in the 98th percentile for casual dining during the second quarter.

“Twin Peaks has accomplished a lot so far in 2018 and we’re excited to keep the positive momentum going into 2019,” said Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Peaks. “The increase in sales we have seen is a testament to the outstanding service, elevated new menu options and interactive events that Twin Peaks focuses on by staying true to our roots. We expect to see a lot more new restaurant deals and sales growth as we head into 2019.”

The ultimate sports lodge is cranking up expansion with plans to open an additional 14 locations in the next 12 months. During the first half of 2018, Twin Peaks signed two franchise agreements with Permian Entertainment LLC in West Texas and JEB Food Group, LLC in central and southern Ohio.

Twin Peaks is so much more than the typical sports bar. The lodge welcomes every guest with primetime matchups and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 82 locations in 25 states, with a new restaurant opening in Toledo, Ohio later this month. More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com