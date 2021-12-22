Twin Peaks Continues to Build Mexico Development Pipeline with Deal Resulting in 32 Lodges

The ultimate sports lodge announces area development agreement to increase its total lodges in Mexico by 24 over the next decade

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant and 16 other restaurant concepts, today announced a 24-store franchise development agreement with Operadora 2 Montes to bring its rugged lodge atmosphere to more communities throughout Mexico.

The leading sports bar’s scratch-made food, 29-degree beer, and sports and scenic views will provide an environment that Mexican sports fans have never experienced before. The development plan will bring Twin Peaks to every corner of Mexico and will result in 32 franchised lodges in total. Twin Peaks will begin in Mexico City and surrounding areas, starting with two locations in development that pre-date the Operadora 2 Montes agreements opening in January and May of next year.

“Twin Peaks is taking over Mexico,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We’ve sold out our franchising opportunities in the entire country and we couldn’t be happier to bring the passionate fans of Mexico a one-of-a-kind sports watching experience. This agreement is one of the larger deals we have executed. It’s an exciting time for our brand.”

Twin Peaks will offer Mexico more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. In addition to the wide selection of national and local draft favorites, the robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether it’s a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball or a hand-crafted cocktail. Plus, the made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, in-house smoked favorites and gameday shareables for the whole crew.

“We’re excited to introduce the Twin Peaks experience to sports fans across the country,” said President of Operadora 2 Montes Rodolfo Garcia. “After seeing the success of the current locations in Mexico, we knew the rest of the country was ready for Twin Peaks’ ‘Lodge Mantality.’ Throughout Mexico, guests will be blown away by the fun atmosphere and quality food and drinks that Twin Peaks provides and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling on this 10-year plan.”

