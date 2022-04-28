Twin Peaks Completes Successful First Quarter, Highlighted by New Area Development and Culinary and Beverage Enhancements

The ultimate sports lodge kicks off 2022 with two store openings, several menu enhancements and more

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) After closing out a strong 2021, Twin Peaks Restaurant is continuing its momentum with high sales performance and growth in the first quarter of 2022.

The ultimate sports lodge recently ranked No. 1 for January and February on a Knapp-Track

casual dining sales report, comparing monthly sales against 2020. Twin Peaks’ success can be attributed to the brand’s commitment to its development pipeline, beverage and food innovation, and an engaging campaign to further enhance the guest experience.

“We’re proud of the team’s hard work to start 2022,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “These last few months have been packed with exciting development plans in Chicago, high-performing new menu item launches and incredible events for our guests. We have a lot in store for the remainder of the year and can’t wait to bring our guests along for the ride.”

In 2022, Twin Peaks has already accomplished several openings, including Mexico City’s third lodge and Columbus, Georgia’s first location. In addition, Twin Peaks has 14 U.S. locations slated to open by the end of the year in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, as well as three more lodges in Mexico. Furthering rapid growth, Twin Peaks recently signed an area development agreement to open seven new Chicago-area locations over the next eight years.

Following its successful 2021 menu additions, including Loaded Fries, a Spicy Meatball Skillet and Spicy Meatball Parmesan Sandwich, the Twin Peaks culinary team has already made significant strides towards additional menu enhancements this year. Twin Peaks has transitioned from micro-testing its street tacos to launching Crispy Mini Beef Tacos and a variety of street tacos made with in-house smoked meats systemwide. In addition to its tacos, Twin Peaks plans to roll out more original items this year including a refreshed sauce lineup, new Cinnamon Toast Crunch® Cheesecake, ribs, scratch-made flatbreads, hand-cut steak and pork chops. The team is beginning to test more menu items with systemwide rollout potential, such as Pot Roast French Dip and Chicken Street Corn Salad.

Behind the bar, Twin Peaks recently introduced innovative cocktails, classic shots and fresh new margaritas as part of more than 80 changes to the drink menu. Twin Peaks also enhanced its selection of rare and unique tequilas and whiskeys with the addition of Teremana Blanco. Termana Blanco joins Twin Peaks’ best-in-class tequila selection, featuring Casamigos Reposado, Cuervo Reserva de la Familia, Herradura Añejo and Maestro Dobel Diamante.

Finally, Twin Peaks closed out the first quarter with its $2 Million Bracket Challenge. While no one accomplished the seemingly impossible feat of the perfect bracket, Twin Peaks hosted wall-to-wall TVs playing every upset, buzzer-beater and tournament blowout, awarded the top player in each lodge, and gave away free Twin Peaks for a year, gift cards and more.

For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 89 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and growth in same-store sales. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of management concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed from time to time by FAT Brands Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

