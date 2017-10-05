Twin Peaks Climbs In Sales and Traffic

Mountain sports lodge concept shows big gains in comp sales

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks – the ultimate sports lodge known for its made-from-scratch kitchen, rugged atmosphere and playful Twin Peaks Girls – is ready to scale and has the positive sales momentum to do it.

Today, the Dallas-based company announced comparable sales that show the brand out-performing sales data from Black Box Intelligence™, a restaurant industry financial performance benchmarking company. Even as casual dining continues to experience sales declines, Twin Peaks is reporting 14 weeks of positive comps. The brand also beat bar/grill casual-dining segment comp sales by over 11% in August and more than 5% above the industry average year-to-date.

“We consistently generate sales and traffic momentum by staying true to our roots,”

said Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Peaks. “We believe Twin Peaks has captured the attention of our casual dining guests and will continue to resonate by staying fresh with an elevated new menu, interactive events and outstanding service. It doesn’t hurt to serve the coldest beer in the industry, too!”

Not only is casual dining experiencing a continued sales decline, but location growth has remained flat over the last few quarters as well. Twin Peaks is bucking both trends. In fact, the brand is cranking up expansion in 2018, with several new stores already in the construction pipeline.

“Year to date we have seen positive sales in 27 out of 34 weeks in comparison to Black Box’s bar/grill casual dining restaurant statistics,” said Hummel. “We are encouraged by our traffic and we expect to continue driving sales that outperform the sector.”

Twin Peaks currently has 80 locations in 25 states, with a new restaurant opening in the Detroit area in November.

