Twin Peaks Changes the Game with New Tailgating Kits and Menu Items

Ultimate sports lodge debuts meal packs and elevates menu with smoked sensations and cocktails

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sports are back, and Twin Peaks is still the winning spot for fans to enjoy delicious, made-from-scratch menu items as they cheer on their favorite teams.

Whether you’re tailgating or watching the game on your couch with friends and family, Twin Peaks has these new kits available for delivery, online ordering or curbside pickup at participating locations that will enhance your sports viewing experience:

Twin Peaks Wing Packs – Boneless, bone-in naked, bone-in breaded or smoked and grilled wings, served in packs of 96 with choice of wing sauce or rub and dressing for dipping. Add on a side of French fries or sweet potato fries for a small upcharge.

Twin Peaks Party Packs – Family-style packs that serve four to six. Each comes with choice of protein, four side items, family-size House Salad, six dinner rolls and butter.Protein options include Sirloin Steak, Chargrilled Salmon, Sweet n' Smoky Ribs, BBQ Combos, Chicken Tenders, Smoked Half Chickens and more.

To add to the excitement, now that Twin Peaks’ doors are back open, guests can enjoy these innovative items that feature craveable smoked meats from in-house smokers:

Smoked Half-Chicken – In-house smoked half-chicken brushed with garlic parsley butter, served with house-made garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans.

Smoked Brisket Tacos – In-house smoked shredded brisket, chipotle mayo, avocado smash, an all-new salsa verde, pickled red onions, queso fresco and cilantro, all in a flour tortilla, served with chips and choice of salsa.

The Smokestack – Burger topped with in-house smoked pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, tomato, pickles, cilantro, smoky sweet BBQ sauce and black pepper aioli, served with French fries.

Chicken Quesadillas – Modified to be made with in-house smoked pulled chicken.

Double Stacked Nachos – Modified to offer three protein choices, all smoked in-house: pulled chicken, brisket and pulled pork.

Along with its smoked sensations, the ultimate sports lodge also refreshed its extensive beverage menu with the addition of these handcrafted cocktails:

Aviation Gin Corpse Reviver – Aviation Gin, triple sec, Capano Antica Dry Vermouth, Peychaud’s bitters and lemon juice.

Buffalo Trace Sour – Buffalo Trace, simple syrup and lemon juice, topped with a red wine float.

Martell Sidecar – Martell Cognac, Patrón Citrónge and lemon juice.

Tito's Sparkling Lemon – Tito's and Fever Tree Lemon.

Dobel Pineapple Paloma

Pineapple Paloma – Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, agave nectar, fresh grapefruit, pineapple juice and lime juice.

Smoky Herradura Margarita – Herradura Silver, Sombra Mezcal, triple sec, agave nectar and lime juice, served with a charred lime wheel.

Disaronno Amaretto Sour – Knob Creel, Disaronno, lemon juice and Luxardo cherry.

Knob Creek Blackberry Smash – Knob Creek, Blackberry Mint Marmalade, lime juice and mint.

The Godfather – Disaronno, Monkey Shoulder and orange bitters.

“We are always looking for ways to ensure sports fans can root for their teams with mouthwatering food and delicious drinks in front of them,” said Twin Peaks Executive Chef Alex Sadowsky. “Twin Peaks continues to be the perfect place for watching the game, whether you’re watching it at home with our Tailgating Kits or enjoying tender smoked meats and tasty cocktails in one of our restaurants.”

Guests at Twin Peaks can now enjoy their favorites through online ordering, curbside pickup, delivery, contactless ordering and more. Visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/order-online to learn more about your location’s current offerings.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

