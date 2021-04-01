Twin Peaks Celebrates Grand Opening of First Kentucky Restaurant

The ultimate sports lodge is set to bring its signature cocktails, scratch-made food and scenic views to Florence on April 5

Florence, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks – the ultimate game day experience – has touched down in the Blue Grass State to start serving its delicious made-from-scratch food and ice-cold beer to the Florence community on Monday, April 5!

Located at 6835 Houston Road , the 9,100-square-foot sports lodge will feature 60+ massive TVs so guests won’t miss a minute of any local rivalry or primetime matchup. Start your Twin Peaks experience with made-from-scratch menu items best enjoyed with ice-cold, 29-degree beers or signature hand-crafted cocktails featuring top-shelf liquors, premium mixers and fresh ingredients.

Florence’s new Twin Peaks features a Man Cave with a fireplace, perfect for gatherings of any size. The lodge also has an all-season patio that is equipped with TVs and a fireplace, so no time of the year is off limits. The 1,200-square-foot patio is the ideal destination for guests wanting to enjoy a local beer or unique bourbon poured over a crystal-clear ice ball while cheering on the Cincinnati Reds or Bengals.

“We look forward to bringing Twin Peaks’ one-of-a-kind experience to the Florence community,” said Twin Peaks Managing Partner Ed Williams. “As a brand that boasts an extensive bourbon collection, Twin Peaks is going to be a perfect fit for Kentucky. We’ve hired an exceptional team to join us in serving Twin Peaks’ scratch-made food and handcrafted cocktails, and now we’re ready to make our Kentucky debut!”

At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to in-house smoked ribs and hand-breaded wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite.

The new Florence sports lodge will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight during its opening week. Normal business hours will begin the following week, with the restaurant open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information on hours, events and store updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/Florence .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Twin Peaks Celebrates Grand Opening of First Kentucky Restaurant first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.