Twin Peaks Celebrates Grand Opening of First Bryan Restaurant

The ultimate sports lodge is set to make its Aggieland debut today

Bryan, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks – the ultimate game day experience – is set to start serving its delicious scratch-made food, premium drinks and scenic views to the Bryan community on Monday, June 28!

Located at 768 N. Earl Rudder Fwy. , the nearly 8,000-square-foot sports lodge features 60 massive TVs and a 203-inch Direct LED video wall, so guests won’t miss a minute of any local rivalry or primetime matchup. Bryan’s new Twin Peaks also features a Man Cave with a fireplace, perfect for gatherings of any size.

Of course, it isn’t a true Twin Peaks experience without enjoying the lodge’s renowned made-from-scratch menu items best enjoyed with ice-cold, 29-degree beers or signature hand-crafted cocktails featuring top-shelf liquors, premium mixers and fresh ingredients.

“We’re excited to give locals a new go-to sports viewing destination where they can cheer on their favorite teams with an ice-cold beer in hand,” said Franchisee Ricky Rosa. “To add onto their gameday experience, guests will also enjoy scratch-made food, extensive drink selection – including rare bourbons, whiskeys and tequilas – and scenic views. There’s nothing like Twin Peaks in the area. We’ve hired an exceptional team to join us in showing Aggieland what Twin Peaks is all about, and now we’re ready to make our Bryan debut!”

To celebrate, Twin Peaks Brewmaster Coty Bell will be handing out complimentary beer samples and swag to welcome everyone to the new restaurant when it officially opens its doors at 5 p.m. on grand opening day.

At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite.

The new Bryan sports lodge will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight during its opening week. Normal business hours will begin the following week. For more information on hours, events and store updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/bryan .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

