Twin Peaks Brings Unmatched Sports Fan Experience to Columbus

The ultimate sports lodge now hiring 120 team members for third Georgia location, set to open in late February

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant and 16 other restaurant concepts, is bringing the Lodge Mantality to Columbus!

Located at 3116 Adams Farm Drive, the massive 5,500-square-foot lodge will be a paradise for local sports fans. Along with 48 TVs situated at every possible angle, Twin Peaks will feature scratch-made food, 32 29-degree beers on tap – including national and local favorites – and scenic views served in a cozy lodge environment.

Twin Peaks will offer Columbus more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. In addition to the wide selection of draft favorites, the robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether it’s a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball or a hand-crafted cocktail. Plus, the made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, in-house smoked favorites and gameday shareables for the whole crew.

“We’re very excited to bring our one-of-a-kind sports lodge experience to Columbus,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We offer wall-to-wall TVs, so fans won’t miss a second of their beloved Braves, Falcons, Hawks and Bulldogs. Plus, our scratch-made food and elevated bar selection offers something for every appetite. We can’t wait to open the lodge and join the Columbus community.”

In preparation for its grand opening, Twin Peaks is hiring up to 120 team members for various positions including Twin Peaks Girls, cooks, dishwashers, bussers, barbacks and expos. Interested candidates can email training@twinpeaksrestaurant.com or text “twinpeaksjobs” to 85000 to apply.

The new Columbus lodge will open at 5 p.m. during its opening week. After opening week, the normal operating hours will begin with the restaurant – open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information on lodge hours and events, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/columbus . For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 87 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

