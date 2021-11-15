Twin Peaks Brings the Ultimate Game Day Experience to Grand Prairie

The ultimate sports lodge now open and serving scratch-made food, ice-cold beer and more

Grand Prairie, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is continuing to expand throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area with its newest lodge now open in Grand Prairie!

Located at 3120 S. Hwy. 161, the new 8,700-square-foot sports lodge features 65 massive TVs, including a 100-inch video wall, so guests won’t miss a minute of a Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Stars or Texas Rangers game. And when guests’ sports fandom builds up an appetite, Twin Peaks offers the perfect playbook for game day with shareable made-from-scratch menu items, a pizza oven to offer unique, house-made flatbreads, and an in-house smoker for brisket, pork and wings. And, of course, to wash it down, the Grand Prairie sports lodge offers 32 signature 29-degree beers on tap.

In addition, Twin Peaks Grand Prairie is equipped with an indoor bar, an indoor/outdoor bar and two massive, air-conditioned patios, creating the ultimate space for the big game or a casual night out with friends and family.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue Twin Peaks’ growth throughout our home state,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “It’s about time we bring Twin Peaks’ unmatched sports-viewing experience to Grand Prairie. The new restaurant is in a super convenient spot, right off of the George Bush Turnpike, making it easy for guests to swing by and enjoy our scratch-made food and ice-cold beer. Plus, we’re open right in time for guests to enjoy football, hockey, basketball and UFC Fight Nights. We’re excited to open today and look forward to welcoming the Grand Prairie community into our new lodge.”

Twin Peaks’ Grand Prairie lodge will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight during opening week. Normal business hours will begin the following week, with the restaurant open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information on events and store updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/grand-prairie .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

