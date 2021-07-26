Twin Peaks Brings More Scenic Views to South Florida

The ultimate sports lodge to open its fourth Fort Lauderdale location in Cypress Creek area on July 26

Cypress Creek, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is set to start serving its delicious scratch-made food, premium drinks and scenic views in the ultimate game day atmosphere to the Cypress Creek community starting July 26!

Located just west of Interstate 95 and north of Cypress Creek Road in the parking lot of Cypress Creek Station at 6401 N. Andrews Ave. , the new 9,000-square-foot lodge will feature 40 beers on tap, 64 massive TVs and two 103-inch Direct LED video walls, so guests won’t miss a minute of any local rivalry or primetime matchup. Fort Lauderdale’s new Twin Peaks will also feature a Man Cave with a fireplace, perfect for gatherings of any size.

Of course, it isn’t a true Twin Peaks experience without enjoying the lodge’s renowned made-from-scratch menu items best enjoyed with ice-cold, 29-degree beers or signature hand-crafted cocktails featuring top-shelf liquors, premium mixers and fresh ingredients. From Twin Peaks’ smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite.

“Whether you’re cheering on the Dolphins, Heat, Panthers, Marlins or InterMiami FC, Twin Peaks will soon be the go-to destination to catch all the action when we open next week,” said Franchisee Fred Burgess of DMD Restaurant Group. “Our existing Twin Peaks locations in South Florida have experienced great success, so we look forward to making our scratch-made food, extensive drink selection and scenic views even more accessible to fans in this community. We’ve hired more than 100 amazing local team members and we’re all looking forward to celebrating our grand opening!”

The new Cypress Creek sports lodge will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Friday during opening week. Normal business hours of Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. will begin the following week. This marks the fourth Twin Peaks in the Fort Lauderdale area and ninth in Florida. For more information on hours, events and store updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/cypress-creek .

