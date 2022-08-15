Twin Peaks Brings More Scenic Views and Brews to Kansas City

The ultimate sports lodge plans grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 15

Kansas City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO!

Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall and the KCI Airport, the new 7,500-square-foot lodge will be the perfect spot to gather and watch a game or simply enjoy scratch-made food, 29-degree beers or enjoy the fireplace. When Kansas City’s new Twin Peaks opens on Aug. 15, it’ll mark the brand’s third location in Missouri and 92nd systemwide.

“We’re excited to bring our newest lodge to such a lively area like the Shops at Boardwalk,” said Twin Peaks Partner Jon McGee. “The north side of Kansas City is booming and to be right in the middle of the action is going to be great for us. This area is a hotbed for sports fans, and there’s no better place to kick back, have a brew and enjoy the scenic views than at Twin Peaks!”

With 40 TVs situated at every possible angle, sports fans will have plenty of vantage points to cheer on the Royals, Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Chiefs – just in time for football season! Twin Peaks features best-in-class food, 32 beers on tap – including national and local favorites – as well as a large patio fit with a fireplace and another with automatic patio enclosures to brave the weather.

Twin Peaks’ new Kansas City location will offer more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. The made-from-scratch menu is loaded with culinary favorites, featuring meats from in-house smokers, seasoned, smashed and seared-to-order burgers, and signature flatbreads to indulge in or share with the table.

Twin Peaks also invites guests to step up their lunch game at the lodge. The light, yet hearty combos are put together in the lodge’s scratch kitchen with prices starting at just $8.99! The menu features savory soups, crisp salads, and a variety of sandwiches to satisfy whatever guests may crave.

During its opening week, Twin Peaks Kansas City will open its doors at 5:00 p.m. daily. Full operating hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information on Twin Peaks Kansas City, visit their website at https://twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/kansas-city .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 92 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

