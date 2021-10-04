Twin Peaks Brings the Lodge Mantality to Bison Country

The ultimate sports lodge now open and serving scratch-made food, ice-cold beer and more

Fargo, ND ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks has officially introduced its “Lodge Mantality” to the great state of North Dakota with the opening of its new Fargo sports lodge.

Located at 1515 42nd St. S. , the new 10,000-square-foot sports lodge features more than 80 massive TVs, so North Dakota State fans won’t miss a minute of the Bisons making yet another run at the Division II National Championship. And Twin Peaks knows how much Fargo loves its Bisons, which is why the restaurant’s iconic Elk statue in front of the lodge has been replaced with a Bison statue in support of the community’s beloved school!

Twin Peaks Fargo will undoubtedly become the “Home of the Bisons” year-round for any sporting event. And when guests’ sports fandom builds up an appetite, Twin Peaks offers the perfect playbook for gameday with Loaded Fries, Spicy Meatballs and new signature wing sauces. And, of course, to wash it down, the Fargo sports lodge offers 32 signature 29-degree beers on tap.

Not gameday? No problem. The sports experience never ends with Twin Peaks’ two new Top Golf Suites! The Top Golf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience offering guests a comfy lounge to play and enjoy fantastic food and beverage service. With a massive simulator screen and a selection of exciting virtual games, the Topgolf Swing Suite delivers one-of-a-kind fun for golfers and non-golfers alike. For $25 an hour on weekdays and $50 an hour on weekends, guests can choose from a variety of game modes ranging from Zombie Dodgeball to an authentic simulation of iconic PGA TOUR courses.

“There’s no better place to make Twin Peaks’ North Dakota debut than in Fargo, creating a go-to destination for locals to cheer on the Bisons,” said Sam Barnett, chief operating officer of Seven Valley’s Management, a proud Twin Peaks franchisee. “We are especially excited to see everyone trying out the Top Golf Swing Suites! It adds a whole new element to Twin Peaks because it doesn’t matter when you come to see us, there is always something going on. We invite anyone who hasn’t had a chance to stop by to come in and experience the headquarters of great food, cold beer and sports paradise!”

The new Fargo sports lodge will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight during its opening week. Normal business hours will begin the following week. For more information on hours, events and store updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/fargo . Seven Valley’s Management currently operates four high-performing Twin Peaks restaurants in Arkansas, Oklahoma and now, North Dakota. To learn more about Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 84 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

