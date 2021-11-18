Twin Peaks Brings Highly Awaited Lodge Mantality to Myrtle Beach

The ultimate sports lodge set to open its third South Carolina location on Nov. 22

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Twin Peaks and 14 other restaurant concepts, is ready to serve delicious scratch-made food, premium drinks, and scenic views in beautiful Myrtle Beach with Twin Peaks’ newest location.

Located at 10177 N. Kings Hwy., next to Bass Pro Outdoor, the new go-to spot for the ultimate gameday experience will open its doors on Monday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. The giant 11,600-square-foot lodge features 32 29-degree beers on tap and 76 massive TVs, so guests won’t miss a minute of any primetime matchup. The new opening marks Twin Peaks’ 15th location operated by La Cima Restaurants LLC, its largest franchisee. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Twin Peaks’ Myrtle Beach lodge will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

The Myrtle Beach community will be very familiar with the CEO of La Cima Restaurants, Coby Brooks, whose family has a longstanding history in the casual dining space. His father, Robert H. Brooks, was chairman and founder of Hooters of America and a well-known figure in the Myrtle Beach area as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and born native. Now, the franchisee is proud to announce the highly anticipated opening of Twin Peaks in Myrtle Beach.

“We’re very excited to return to the Myrtle Beach area with the opening of Twin Peaks,” Brooks said. “This is a vibrant, fun community that matches Twin Peaks’ high-energy atmosphere perfectly. Whether you’re trying to catch the big game or simply drink an ice-cold beer with your scratch-made meal, Twin Peaks is your go-to destination for any occasion. We look forward to meeting everyone who comes and sees what we’re all about!”

Myrtle Beach’s first Twin Peaks will offer up more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. The robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether it’s a unique bourbon poured over a crystal-clear ice ball, or a signature cocktail. In addition, the made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors in items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders and chicken wings prepared your way.

As if scratch-made food and delicious drinks weren’t enough, Twin Peaks Myrtle Beach will feature an exclusive Topgolf Swing Suite, an immersive experience offering a comfy lounge to play and enjoy the brand’s fantastic food and drinks. With multiple massive virtual screens and a wide selection of exciting arcade games, the Swing Suite delivers a one-of-a-kind experience for Twin Peaks guests.

Twin Peaks’ Myrtle Beach lodge will be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight during its opening week. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 27, normal business hours will begin with the restaurant open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information on hours and lodge updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/myrtle-beach .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 86 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Twin Peaks

The post Twin Peaks Brings Highly Awaited Lodge Mantality to Myrtle Beach first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.