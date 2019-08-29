Twin Peaks to Bring Renowned Sports Viewing Experience to San Marcos

Ultimate sports lodge to make its debut in late 2019

San Marcos, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is set to bring its delicious made-from-scratch menu, ice-cold 29-degree beer and scenic views to San Marcos in late 2019.

Located at 1207 E-35, construction of the new ultimate sports lodge is underway. The 7,192-square-foot restaurant is expected to bring more than 130 jobs to the San Marcos area. Auditions for Twin Peaks Girls will begin at the restaurant on Sept. 30. For more job information, visit work4twinpeaks.com.

The new Twin Peaks restaurant will feature 44 high-definition TVs and the bar will have 32 beers on draft, including selections on tap from local breweries, in addition to a wide range of signature craft cocktails and top-shelf spirits. To complement the drinks, the menu will feature hearty shareables, craveable classics and in-house smoker selections. Whether you’re looking for brunch, lunch, dinner or some late-night snacks, there is a premium culinary adventure waiting for you at Twin Peaks.

“We are extremely excited to bring our hospitality to San Marcos and surrounding communities,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Home of the Texas State Bobcats, San Marcos is the ideal location for Twin Peaks. With beautiful Twin Peaks Girls serving guests and high-definition TVs all around, it’ll be the perfect spot to watch all Texas State sports and more!”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com and follow Twin Peaks San Marcos on Facebook at facebook.com/twinpeakssanmarcos.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com