Twin Peaks to Bring Renowned Sports Viewing Experience to Lubbock

Ultimate sports lodge to make its debut in early 2020

Lubbock, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is set to bring its delicious made-from-scratch menu, ice-cold 29-degree beer and scenic views to Lubbock in early 2020.

Located at 6012 Marsha Sharpe Freeway, in the Canyon West Shopping Center, construction of the new ultimate sports lodge is underway. It will house 32 taps at the central interior and at the patio bar, 74 total TVs, an outdoor firepit and two patios – one being a serviceable smoking patio. It will also feature rollup patio garage doors to be open during service hours.

The new 6,800-square-foot restaurant is expected to bring up to 150 jobs to the Lubbock area. Interested applicants can apply on ZipRecruiter.com when employment ads are placed in November, or applicants can come by the restaurant in person once hiring begins.

“We are extremely excited to bring the Twin Peaks brand to Lubbock,” said CEO Joe Hummel. “Home of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Lubbock is such a fun and special place. With beautiful Twin Peaks Girls serving guests and high-definition TVs all around, it’ll be the perfect spot to watch sports. We have been working efficiently to grow Twin Peaks in the state it began, so we are looking forward to expanding our brand into another market as we continue our commitment to Texas growth.”

Lubbock’s new Twin Peaks restaurant is part of Permian Entertainment, LLC’s development agreement to bring multiple locations to West Texas. Permian Entertainment, LLC consists of three partners – Founder and Owner Herb Graham, President Roger Gearhart and longtime investor Jim Milson. Their parent company, Graham Brothers Entertainment, was founded in the 1960s and opened its first nightclub in 1968. Since then, the group has owned and operated more than 40 bars and nightclubs throughout the southwest and currently owns and operates a multi-day multi-venue country music festival as well as a country music artists management firm based in Nashville, Tenn. The group also recently executed a second area development agreement to bring three Twin Peaks locations to the Nashville area.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 84 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

