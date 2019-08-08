Twin Peaks Boosts Sports Viewing Experience with New Menu Items

Ultimate sports lodge debuts innovative cocktails and shareables for football season

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As if Twin Peaks wasn’t already the go-to destination for watching games, the ultimate sports lodge recently launched a new round of menu items sure to be fan favorites all football season.

Guests can now sip on these beverages while cheering on their favorite teams:

White Tea – Herradura Silver Tequila, peach schnapps, sweet and sour, splash of Sprite.

– Herradura Silver Tequila, peach schnapps, sweet and sour, splash of Sprite. Cowboy Margarita – High West American Prairie Bourbon, Grand Marnier, agave nectar, lime juice.

– High West American Prairie Bourbon, Grand Marnier, agave nectar, lime juice. Penicillin – Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whiskey, agave nectar, lemon juice, Fever Tree Ginger Beer.

– Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whiskey, agave nectar, lemon juice, Fever Tree Ginger Beer. Truly Hard Seltzer –Available in Wild Berry, Lime and Rosé.

Other beverage enhancements include the addition of Twin Peaks Brewing Co.’s Mexican Lager, La Güera, to all locations in Texas. Several stores also swapped taps to bring on seasonal brews.

Fans can also share either of these delectable food items:

Spinach Dip – Spinach, artichoke, cayenne, cream cheese, Swiss, Parmesan, chips.

– Spinach, artichoke, cayenne, cream cheese, Swiss, Parmesan, chips. Pork Rinds – Fried pork rinds, spicy Cajun rub, Nashville hot sauce.

Twin Peaks has also elevated its Lunch and Handheld offerings with two new additions:

Tomato Basil Soup – Tomato, onion, basil, oregano, Parmesan (seasonal soup options are also available).

– Tomato, onion, basil, oregano, Parmesan (seasonal soup options are also available). Smoked Pork Cubano – Ham, smoked pork, Swiss, pickles, bacon beer mustard, chipotle mayo.

In addition to the Tomato Basil Soup, all restaurants will feature a Seasonal Soup that will swap between a variety of flavors depending on the time of year. The Smoked Pork Cubano can also be added on to the Lunch Combos, available in-store Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate food and drinks to enhance our guests’ experience,” said Alex Sadowsky, executive chef at Twin Peaks. “These delicious food items will be perfect to enjoy with friends during a game, and each drink will serve as a delicious complement. We will continue to explore menu innovation in the future so we can craft and deliver the best quality food and beverages to our guests.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com