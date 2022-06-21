Twin Peaks Bolsters Menu Line-up of Made-from-Scratch Offerings

The ultimate sports lodge introduces in-house smoked ribs, a new wing sauce, and a dessert

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks Restaurant just added a little bit of sweet, a little bit of spicy, and whole lot of BBQ to its menu — just in time for the summer cookout season!

The ultimate sports lodge announced that several new items that have joined its flavor-packed menu of elevated kitchen offerings. Highlighting the additions are Twin Peaks’ own unique take on some summer classics – in-house smoked ribs, a sweet and spicy hot honey wing sauce, and a new cheesecake featuring a fan-favorite cereal – Cinnamon Toast Crunch®!

Starting now, guests can enjoy the following, along with Twin Peaks’ signature 29° draft beer and scenic views:

Spicy Thai Ribs (appetizer) – Smoked and fried pork ribs, spicy Thai chili sauce, sesame seeds, and cilantro.

(appetizer) – Smoked and fried pork ribs, spicy Thai chili sauce, sesame seeds, and cilantro. Sweet n’ Smoky Ribs – Smoked St. Louis-style pork ribs, smoky and sweet BBQ sauce, 3 Cheese Mac n’ Cheese, and Creamy Coleslaw. Available in half or full racks.

– Smoked St. Louis-style pork ribs, smoky and sweet BBQ sauce, 3 Cheese Mac n’ Cheese, and Creamy Coleslaw. Available in half or full racks. Cinnamon Toast Crunch® Cheesecake – Cheesecake topped with RumChata® sauce, whipped cream, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch®.



“Our culinary team never ceases to amaze me with their constant innovations on our menu,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Our kitchen offerings are second to none, and we are committed to providing not only the ultimate sports watching headquarters but also an incredible dining experience. We invite everyone to stop by their local lodge to enjoy these new items today!”

In addition to these news items, Twin Peaks has added a new wing sauce to its menu — Hot Honey Wing Sauce. The sauce features sweet honey at the start and crushed red pepper, jalapeños and cayenne pepper for a kick at the end! This sweet and spicy addition is sure to provide a smile to any wing lover’s taste palate when sauced and tossed to perfection with Twin Peaks’ smoked and grilled wings or their traditional naked or breaded bone-in or boneless wings.

But the menu innovation doesn’t stop there! This July, just in time for summer, Twin Peaks is adding a refreshing, delicious Chicken Street Corn Salad to its line-up of fresh, flavorful salads. The new salad features iceberg lettuce, charred corn, lentils, Billionaire’s Bacon, roasted jalapeños, Parmesan, pico de gallo, green onions, cilantro, tortilla strips, creamy lime vinaigrette, and chili lime salt.

Guests are invited to come in this summer and enjoy everything Twin Peaks has to offer. Whether it’s the College World Series, Major League Baseball, PGA Golf or another one of the country’s iconic summer sporting events, Twin Peaks has wall-to-wall TV coverage and a one-of-a-kind gameday atmosphere.

Twin Peaks offers more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. The robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether it’s a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball or a hand-crafted cocktail. Plus, the made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, in-house smoked favorites and gameday shareables for the whole crew. Further enhancing its elevated kitchen offerings, every Twin Peaks lodge is equipped with an in-house smoker for serving up smoked menu items.

For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 90 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

