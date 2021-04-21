Twin Peaks Becomes First National Brand to Carry New Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

UFC fans can now enjoy Howler Head at all Twin Peaks locations nationwide

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks , the ultimate sports lodge, today announced its new partnership with Howler Head Whiskey to offer the banana-infused Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey to UFC fans at all locations nationwide.

Infusing natural banana flavors with the finest Kentucky Straight Bourbon Twin Peaks Becomes First National Brand to Carry New Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon WhiskeyWhiskey, Howler Head has a kick of oak and ends with a sweetness of real banana. The spirit is set to launch at Twin Peaks locations nationwide on Saturday, April 24, in conjunction with UFC® 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2, which takes place at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The ultimate sports lodge has also created a new shot for its Baller Shots selection, named The Elvis – featuring Howler Head mixed half and half with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

“We are thrilled to see this partnership come to fruition, and we’re ready to bring this special bourbon to every market we serve,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Dana White is the face of UFC, and he’s renowned in the sports industry. Twin Peaks boasts an acclaimed sports viewing experience, and we’re a leader when it comes to restaurants selling bourbon. Could there be a better match?”

With all major UFC events streamed on Twin Peaks’ wall-to-wall TVs, fans never miss a second of knockout action. When guests pair their Howler Head with Twin Peaks’ delicious, made-from-scratch food, they’ll be in the perfect fight night headquarters.

To learn more about Twin Peaks or to view the full menu, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to in-house smoked ribs and hand-breaded wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 155 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC , Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About Wooler Brands

Wooler Brands is one of the most dynamic, premium spirits suppliers in the United States, with Howler Head being one of the first of a series of new brand launches for the company. Since its launch in early 2020, Howler Head has expanded its availability to 45 states in the United States, with +400% growth year-over-year, driven by a fantastic consumer response to the brand and the unique, great tasting liquid. New national retail availability includes Kroger, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Safeway, Jewel Osco, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target.

