Twin Peaks Appoints Two New Executive Leaders

Ultimate sports lodge hires industry veterans for chief financial officer and controller positions

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks announced today the newest additions to its senior leadership team – Chief Financial Officer Scott Gray and Controller Mike Prentiss.

“We are very excited to have Scott and Mike join the Twin Peaks team,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Both team members bring extensive, impressive backgrounds with proven track records of success in finance and in the restaurant industry to our brand.”

Gray comes to Twin Peaks with public accounting and more than 24 years of industry experience, as well as a passion and strategic focus on restaurant-level unit economics to drive franchise value. Over the course of Gray’s career, he has worked in both private and publicly-traded multi-concept restaurant organizations, including Pappas Restaurants and Luby’s, Inc. As Chief Financial Officer at Twin Peaks, Gray will act as a strategic partner to the company’s management team, franchise partners and investors.

Another seasoned executive, Prentiss brings 15 years in the industry to Twin Peaks. He began his career at Ernst & Young prior to joining Landry’s Restaurants, Inc. and then Fogo De Chao, where he worked his way up to Chief Financial Officer. At Twin Peaks, Prentiss will be responsible for directing all accounting operational functions as the Controller.

“Scott and Mike are both talented, dedicated individuals, and we believe their unique skills and attributes will better our company,” Hummel said. “We look forward to them both making significant impacts within our team and Twin Peaks as a whole.”

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

