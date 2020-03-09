Twin Peaks Adds Smoke and Sizzle to Its Game-Changing Sports Viewing Experience

Ultimate sports lodge debuts craveable, innovative smoked meats March 9

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Already a fan-favorite destination for watching games, Twin Peaks has also been drawing fans of smoked meats, thanks to the recent addition of in-house smokers at each of its restaurants.

Beginning March 9, Twin Peaks is adding several more smoked sensations to its menu, just in time for the start of college basketball’s most exciting month:

Smoked Half-Chicken – In-house smoked half-chicken, served with garlic parsley butter, house-made garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans.

– In-house smoked half-chicken, served with garlic parsley butter, house-made garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans. Smoked Brisket Tacos – In-house smoked shredded brisket, chipotle mayo, avocado smash, an all-new salsa verde, pickled red onions, queso fresco and cilantro, all in a flour tortilla, served with chips and choice of salsa.

In-house smoked shredded brisket, chipotle mayo, avocado smash, an all-new salsa verde, pickled red onions, queso fresco and cilantro, all in a flour tortilla, served with chips and choice of salsa. The Smokestack – Burger with in-house smoked pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, tomato, pickles, cilantro, smoky sweet BBQ sauce and black pepper aioli, served with French fries.

Twin Peaks also enhanced many of its offerings to utilize even more meats from its in-house smoker, like:

Chicken Quesadillas – Now made with in-house smoked pulled chicken.

– Now made with in-house smoked pulled chicken. Double Stacked Nachos – Now has three protein choices, all smoked in-house: pulled chicken, brisket and pulled pork.

In addition, Twin Peaks is adding a shareable classic perfect for gamedays:

Onion Rings – Large onion rings hand-breaded to order, served with bacon ranch and ketchup.

“At Twin Peaks, our in-house smokers have become a major culinary focus for us, helping to further distinguish our dining experience from the norm,” said Twin Peaks Executive Chef Alex Sadowsky. “These new menu items are incredibly delicious – featuring tender, juicy meats with just the right amount of smoke – and we can’t wait to share them with hoops fans in March and beyond.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and delectable menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .