Twin Peaks Adds to Longstanding Texas Presence with Launch of Corporate Store Expansion

The ultimate sports lodge is set to open three new corporate restaurants in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas this fall and winter

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Texans can’t get enough of Twin Peaks ’ acclaimed sports viewing experience, which is why the ultimate sports lodge is expanding within its home state!

After opening its doors in Lewisville in 2005, Twin Peaks’ lodges quickly gained traction in Texas markets, leading to more than 25 new locations in every major city across the Lone Star State. Along with its Texas popularity, Twin Peaks has grown into a global brand with more than 80 locations. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company is well-positioned for growth and is bringing its 29-degree beer and scratch-made menu to even more of the great state with new openings planned in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas.

The new lodges will feature Twin Peaks’ craveable, shareable made-from-scratch menu items, an in-house smoker, a bar stacked full of premium, rare bourbons and its renowned ice-cold 29-degree drafts on tap, including national and local favorites. Designed to cater to each unique market, Twin Peaks’ lodges are equipped with massive indoor and outdoor bars, large patios with fire pits, and oversized man caves, creating the ultimate space for sipping a unique bourbon poured over a crystal-clear ice ball.

“Since starting the brand over 16 years ago in Lewisville, Twin Peaks has developed a cultlike following of loyal fans in Texas,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “After continued growth and success of our corporate and franchise restaurants over the years, we decided there’s no better time than now to drive further development and bring our best-in-class brand to more markets across our home state.”

New locations opening in Texas include:

Amarillo – 2401 N. Soncy Road

– 2401 N. Soncy Road Burleson – 12750 South Fwy.

– 12750 South Fwy. Grand Prairie – 3120 S. Hwy. 161

To learn more about Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .



About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

