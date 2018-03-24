Twin Oaks winery opens tasting room

For 17 years, homeowners along Mulberry Drive in San Marcos have enjoyed the bucolic view of hillside vineyards at Twin Oaks Valley Winery. Now they can drink to it.

On March 3, the family that owns Twin Oaks Valley Winery opened the property’s first wine-tasting room in a warehouse nestled next to the grapevines.

Tastings — $10 for five 1-ounce pours — are now being offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays at 1575 Mulberry Drive.

Winemaker Malcolm Gray, 56, said most of the visitors who showed up for tastings this month are neighborhood residents who arrived on foot, by bicycle and even on horseback.

“We want to be a neighborhood winery,” he said. “We’re proud to be a mom-and-pop shop and we hope never to lose that small-town feeling.”

Gray and his wife, Kathryn purchased Twin Oaks Valley Winery in February 2013 from its previous owner, grape broker Frank Bons. Bons started Twin Oaks in 2001 with local sausage-maker Jacob Kappeler.

Back in 2013, pretty much the only thing the Grays knew about wine was how much they loved to drink it. For 20 or so years they’d enjoyed visiting small family-run wineries in Sierra Foothills and Santa Cruz Mountains, but they both had full-time careers in the Bay area.

Malcolm worked as an electrical engineer in the Silicon Valley for 28 years. Kathryn, 58, worked in marketing, first for Sun Microsystems, where she met her husband, and later for several nonprofit foundations in Milpitas.

But when their eldest child, Michael, left for college eight years ago, they decided to start thinking about their future. They looked for a wine-related vocation they could enjoy together as eventual empty-nesters. Initially, they thought about opening a sandwich shop or bed & breakfast in wine country. Then in 2012 they saw a sale ad for Twin Oaks Valley Winery.

Kathryn, 58, had attended San Diego State University in the 1980s and remembered the area’s rural character. The Grays had also explored North County when their daughter, Madeline, now 23, played a soccer tournament here in high school.

In February 2013, they bought the business, which included all the winemaking equipment and a leased warehouse. With Bons’ help, they bought all of the grapes they crushed, so they didn’t need to be onsite to tend vines.

For the first three years, the Grays commuted to the winery from Milpitas. Each fall, they spent eight weeks onsite crushing their grapes, fermenting, clarifying, aging and bottling their wines, then drove down once a month to check on how the wines were progressing.

During those years, the Grays took winemaking classes at the University of California, Davis, where Malcolm said he discovered the process meshes well with his background.

“As an engineer, minutiae is the game I play and detail and research are what I always focused on, and that applied as well to winemaking,” he said.

By 2016, the Grays were finally ready to quit their jobs and they moved to an apartment in San Marcos. Six months ago, they moved on to the winemaking property, buying Bons’ hilltop home and three acres of his hillside syrah grape vineyard.

The Grays make 17 wines under two labels. Single-grape varietals are bottled under the Twin Oaks Valley Winery label and wine blends are produced under the San Marcos Winery label.

All of the wines are made entirely with San Diego County-grown grapes, which Malcolm said benefit from a unique terroir of soil and microclimate. The wines are not aged in oak barrels but in plastic Flex casks fitted with oakwood inserts that can be removed during the aging process to reduce the bitter oaky flavor.

One of the winery’s very first bottlings, a 2013 red wine blend called Red Sunset, won a silver medal at the 2016 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Competition.

The winery is now producing about 400 cases of wine a year, but the goal this year is to grow that to 600 to 800 cases, thanks to the sales efforts of their son Michael Gray, 27, who joined the company a couple years ago.

Michael has expanded the company’s wholesale wine business from one to 10 locations countywide. He’s also working on creating sustainable farming techniques for the family’s vineyard.

Another part of the business Michael hopes to grow is the custom crush service, where amateur and independent winemakers can rent the crushing and bottling equipment during harvest season.

Kathryn Gray said the family is proud to be a member of the San Diego County Vintners Association, since they buy only local grapes and the local winemaking community has been so welcoming and helpful as they’ve learned their craft.

“We think San Diego County growers are doing a really fine job and we we want to help bring them them to a level where they can sustain themselves,” she said.

Twin Oaks Valley Winery Tasting room

Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays (hours will extend into the evening in the spring/summer months)

Where: 1575 Mulberry Drive, San Marcos (at East La Cienega Road behind the greenhouses)

Tastings: $10 for five 1-ounce pours

Phone: (408) 712-0487

Online: twinoaksvalleywinery.com

pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com