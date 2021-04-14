The Twelve Thirty Club Opens the First Level

Restaurateur Sam Fox and partners celebrated the April 14th opening of multi-level Nashville hospitality experience where dining, entertainment and design collide to make up the show.

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) The First Level of much anticipated The Twelve Thirty Club opens today, April 14th to the public. To commemorate the opening, on April 13th, some of Nashville’s most coveted musicians came to celebrate the beginning of a one-of-a-kind restaurant coming to life.

“Our intent is to create something meaningful and lasting for the great city of Nashville, and we’ve approached this project with all of our creativity and collaboration,” said Sam Fox. “With The Twelve Thirty Club, we set out to do something original that would bring people together through hospitality, music and design.”

Fox added, “We’ve spent the last few years considering every detail about a thousand times. We’re so excited to open The First Level and give our guests just a taste of what’s to come when we open the cocktail lounge, rooftop, and supper club.”

“I’m always excited when an idea between friends comes full circle,” said Justin Timberlake. “Sam Fox and

I talked about doing a project together in Nashville one night, and here we are about to open our doors for

The Twelve Thirty Club. I’m definitely looking forward to hanging there when I’m in town.”

THE FIRST LEVEL EXPERIENCE

The energy of The Twelve Thirty Club first floor pulls you in from Broadway with an elevated vibe and plenty of style as the live music spills from the open front bay windows. Here, the playful yet refined bar is the center piece offering great whiskey, inventive cocktails and cold local beer. The dining area, in the mix of all the fun, offers an approachable menu focused on exciting twists on American favorites with dishes like Pork Belly Dumplings or Anson Mills Grain Bowl. Have a Crab & Chicken Scallopini with Panko Crust and Brown Butter Dream Sauce, the 12/30 Burger, or the All-Day Egg Sandwich on a House Made Buttered Biscuit. And if your group is thirsty, you can order one of our signature punch bowls for the entire table.

UP NEXT:

HONORARY MEMBER (A COCKTAIL LOUNGE) – OPENING LATE MAY

Our intimate 50-person cocktail lounge.

THE SUPPER CLUB – OPENING LATE SUMMER

Unapologetically dapper-as-hell. Refreshingly unpretentious. The 400-seat Twelve Thirty Club delivers on its promise of decadence in sight, sound, taste and feel.

ROOFTOP TERRACE – OPENING LATE SUMMER

A new point of view beneath a canopy of stars. Drink in the stunning cityscape from our Rooftop Terrace.

LOCATION

550 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 (at Fifth + Broadway, on Broadway across from Bridgestone Arena)

HOURS

Opening Day: April 14th, we will open at 3pm for dinner only until 2am. Starting April 15th, we will have regular business hours as follows: MON-FRI 11:00am – 2:00am SAT-SUN 10:00am- 2:00am

RESERVATIONS

We are accepting a limited amount of reservations for parties of 6 to 10 people.

Please contact the restaurant for availability at 629.236.0001 or reservations@thetwelvethirtyclub.com.

@thetwelvethirtyclub

