The TWELVE THIRTY Club to Open in Nashville on April 14th

A modern take on a classic supper club where dining, entertainment and design collide to make up the show.

The First Level: Opening April 14th

This origin story is rooted in friendship. In late summer 2017, on the eve of the Pilgrimage Festival, an idea was born at a barbeque down in Lieper’s Fork. Sam Fox, the 12-time James Beard Award Nominee and Founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, along with new friends and old friends, enjoyed a long night of storytelling, collaboration and camaraderie. They would take the best elements in hospitality, music, design and entertainment and bring it to iconic lower Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee.

The spirit of the original supper clubs is woven into every aspect of The TWELVE THIRTY Club – a multi-faceted venue located at Fifth & Broadway, the crossroads of Nashville’s rustic roots and cosmopolitan style. At The TWELVE THIRTY Club, not only is everyone welcome, everyone is an honorary member.

The TWELVE THIRTY Club

A progressive three-story experience headlined by food and music. We welcome you to The First Level with an elevated Honky Tonk vibe, featuring live music seven nights a week. Walk up the striking staircase, and land at our intimate 50-person cocktail lounge, aptly named Honorary Member, where killer cocktails and small shared bites delight. Then, onto the star of the show: an iconic, 400-seat, dapper-as-hell Supper Club designed to deliver an unforgettable dining and drinking experience where live music performances fill the room with soul, and dinner should last an entire evening. Finally, complete the affair by taking in a commanding view of the city from our posh rooftop terrace, where lush greenery and outdoor fireplaces create the perfect spot for midnight cocktails with friends.

Food + Drink

A different menu will meet you at every level of The TWELVE THIRTY Club. From playful yet refined bar fare to upscale dining with simplicity and style, expect craveable American Classics with a touch of Southern influence and unexpected whimsy. While the first floor offers cold local beer and inventive cocktails, the champagne and wine program will steal the show in the Supper Club.

The Music



Seven nights a week, music enlivens The TWELVE THIRTY Club with original performances on the massive Supper Club stage. Undiscovered acts, household names, DJs, or an impromptu jam can happen any night. Our only standard is that the music is unforgettable; and when the music is curated by one of Tennessee’s favorite sons, you never know who might show up.

Architect Design

AVRO|KO New York-based architecture and design company whose designs are characterized by a unique convergence between the ideals of the past and an off-beat, forward-looking sensibility; the perfect match to realize the vision for this multi-level dining, cocktail, and music experience.

Location

550 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 (at Fifth + Broadway, on Broadway across from Arena)

Find Us: www.thetwelvethirtyclub.com

Instagram: @thetwelvethirtyclub

Media Contact:

Justin Wilson

justin@hallstrategies.com

