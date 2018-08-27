Twain now open, inspired by vintage Midwestern recipes and cookbooks

Twain, the highly anticipated Midwest-inspired restaurant and bar in Logan Square, is open but remains BYOB for now.

As craftsmen installed finishes and details by architect and designer Jordan Mozer, chef Tim Graham and beverage director Rebekah Graham, husband and wife co-owners, sat down in the dining room for a rare quiet moment to talk about their new venture.

“Twain means ‘two,’ so it’s kind of a celebration of us and the fact that we’re coming together this way,” said Rebekah, previously of The Publican.

“It’s not at all an homage to Mark Twain,” said Tim, previously at Travelle in the Langham hotel, and the critically acclaimed, now-closed Tru. “He is such an important figure, though. Growing up in Missouri, he’s one of our demigods.”

“Twain is about the land that touches the Mississippi River, and the Midwestern cuisine around it,” said Tim.

“We’re going to do amazing takes on food you already know,” said the chef. “Like chicken and dumplings, but with chicken skin cracklings, chicken skin gremolata on top, chicken skin folded into the dumplings. The actual broth itself is pretty delicious.” The dish is served in floral-printed pots imported from Serbia.

The menu is inspired by Tim’s extensive collection of vintage and contemporary spiral-bound church and women’s club cookbooks, plus new acquisitions. “This was just given to me by my aunt. It was my Grandma Graham’s recipe book.”

A take on the classic French summer dish le grand aioli, Twain’s crudite presents seasonal Nichols Farm vegetables in a terra cotta flower pot with three house-made dipping sauces, ranch, green goddess and aioli.

Appetizers include “ants on a log” with beer-braised celery, chicken liver-peanut butter mousse and brandied cherries. The Twain burger, with two skinny patties, Provel cheese, pickles and mustard on a Sheboygan hard roll comes with fries. “Pigs in a blanquette” offers braised pork cheek, tongue and shoulder plus cauliflower in a blanquette sauce, the French cream sauce typically served with veal.

For dessert, pastry chef Stefanie Bishop will make gooey butter cake, a St. Louis specialty, with a rotating daily sheet cake and hand-cranked ice cream.

“We’ll have local beers only, with one exception,” said Rebekah. Perennial Artisan Ales’ Saison de Lis, from St. Louis will be on draft, because it’s one of her favorite Midwest-produced beers, and Tim is good friends with the brewer.

The wine program will start small but build in depth, while “a lot of the house cocktails are inspired by the punch and jam recipes that appear in the cookbooks,” added Rebekah.

The couple’s partner in the establishment is restaurateur Branko Palikuca, co-owner of The Dawson. Twain’s building, which previously housed an auto shop, has been completely transformed. (An enclosed back patio will open for outdoor dining next year.) Exposed beams and brick walls remain, and a quilt-inspired, restaurant-length felted mural tells a story of woodland creatures. Many appear in pairs, symbolizing the couple.

But the nod to folk art, with some Twain references, belies a modern dining experience. “The music in here is going to be fun and high-energy,” said Tim. “When the neighborhood starts to flow through here, it’s going to be an experience more than just the food and drink.”

“The term ‘marking twain’ is an old riverboat term that they would yell out before the Mississippi was really dredged,” said Rebekah. “It was to tell where there was a place of passage for those boats to pass, as the silt on the bottom of the river would ebb and flow through the currents. So for us, it kind of symbolizes a place of passage as well, and the tradition of passing down recipes and things from families.”

Twain will be open Tuesdays through Sundays for dinner only. Brunch will be added in coming months. Reservations are live on Resy.

Twain, 2445 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-697-8463, www.twainchicago.com

