Tuxton China Appoints New Eastern Regional Sales Manager

Heidi Surock

Walnut, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Tuxton China Inc. has announced the appointment of Heidi Surock as Eastern Regional Sales Manager effective September 17, 2018.

Heidi Surock has continually gone above and beyond with a proven track record in building and maintaining multi-million dollar territories. Heidi has over 20 years experience in the foodservice industry, and with her exceptional customer service skills, and depth of knowledge with distributors, end users, and rep organizations, we are incredibly excited to bring her on as part of the team at Tuxton.

Bill Burden, President of Tuxton, said, “We are very excited here at Tuxton to add as our new Eastern Regional Sales Manager someone like Heidi, with her vast knowledge and experience in tabletop, to our team of sales professionals. As Tuxton continues to grow our brand within the industry, we feel Heidi will help us to continue on this upward growth trend.”

About Tuxton China Inc

Tuxton China Inc. is a family-owned and operated company. Started in 1999 by the Lam family, Tuxton has become a leading wholesaler of high-quality dinnerware and ovenware products for the foodservice industry.

We pride ourselves on fostering long-term relationships with our clients, providing exceptional customer service, and producing superior quality products. We are committed to on-time delivery of our products and to ensure the best value ratio in the industry. Visit www.tuxton.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Rolander

626-222-6352

jrolander@tuxton.com