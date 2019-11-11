Tuxton China and Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) Partner in September

Walnut, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Tuxton China Inc., a leading tabletop supplier to the foodservice industry, continued their ongoing partnership with C-CAP, the Careers through Culinary Arts Program. For the fourth consecutive year Tuxton is donating a percentage of their total sales from the month of September to the Los Angeles location. With the support of partners and customers alike, Tuxton raised a grand total of $11,143.97 this September for donation to the C-CAP Los Angeles organization.

“We continue to grow with partners we believe in and causes we can support which are going above and beyond to help those interested our industry,” says VP of Business Development Jennifer Rolander. “We chose C-CAP as our Tuxton Cares partner because they are committed to giving disadvantaged high school students the tools, skills and training to prepare for college and hospitality careers. Their organization, teachers, and tireless employees are not only extraordinary but fully committed to the students. We look forward to our continued relationship with not only the Los Angeles location but their other locations across the country as well.”

For more information about C-CAP visit their website at www.ccapinc.org

About Tuxton China Inc.

Tuxton China Inc. is a family-owned and operated company here in the US and in China. Started in 1999 by the Lam family, Tuxton has become a leading wholesaler of high-quality dinnerware and ovenware products for the foodservice industry. We pride ourselves on fostering long-term relationships with our clients, providing exceptional customer service and producing superior quality products. If you are interested in learning more about Tuxton and our corporate objectives, please contact us or the Tuxton representative in your area. Visit www.tuxton.com.



About Careers Through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP)



C-CAP is a national non-profit that transforms lives of at-risk students through the culinary arts and prepares them for college and careers in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Since being founded in 1990 by Richard Grausman, renowned cookbook author and culinary educator, C-CAP has awarded over $50 million in scholarships, provided job training and internships, college and lifetime career support, teacher training and product and equipment donations to classrooms. C-CAP works with over 17,000 students nationwide and through its efforts, many of its students find rewarding careers in the foodservice and hospitality industry. C-CAP’s Board of Directors is led by award-winning chef, restaurateur and author Marcus Samuelsson and Mark Weiss, Chief Investment Officer of RFR Holding LLC. For more information, visit www.ccapinc.org.

Contact:

Jennifer Rolander

626-222-6352

jrolander@tuxton.com