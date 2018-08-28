Tuxton China and Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) Partner in September

Walnut, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Tuxton China Inc., a leading tabletop supplier to the foodservice industry, announced their third-year partnership with C-CAP, the Careers through Culinary Arts Program. By purchasing Tuxton products during September, Tuxton will make a donation to help provide thousands of high school students with scholarships, training, internships and much more.

“All of us at Tuxton China are very excited to continue our association with CCAP. CCAP is a charitable organization we can partner and grow with that has a direct impact on the industry we are a part of. This partnership allows us to give back and help these kids become a valued part of our wonderful industry,” says Bill Burden, President of Tuxton China.

“At Tuxton, giving back is an important part of our company’s core values, and our continuing partnership with the Careers through Culinary Arts Program gives us the opportunity to help disadvantaged high school students become part of our industry, says Vice President of Business Development Jennifer Rolander. Our continued support of this organization as one of our “Tuxton Cares” partners is a priority for us, and we are looking forward to providing funds for scholarships and their competition plates for years to come!

“C-CAP LA is honored to be partnering for a third year in a row with Tuxton China Company, an industry leader in assisting and fortifying programs like ours. Their fundraising donation helps bolster our programs and services to more than 3,500 students in 28 schools here in Los Angeles. Tuxton is here to support CCAP one plate at a time,” #buy the Bowtie” says C-CAP Los Angeles Director Lisa Fontanesi.

Tuxton China Inc. is a family-owned and operated company here in the US and China. Started in 1999 by the Lam family, Tuxton has become a leading wholesaler of high-quality dinnerware and ovenware products for the foodservice industry. We pride ourselves on fostering long-term relationships with our clients, providing exceptional customer service and producing superior quality products. If you are interested in learning more about Tuxton and our corporate objectives, please contact the Tuxton representative in your area or us. Visit www.tuxton.com.



Led by chef, author, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson as board co-chair, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is a national non-profit that educates and guides underserved high school students toward a bright future. Through our holistic approach to culinary training and career exploration, C-CAP prepares students for the workplace through chef mentoring, field trips, job shadows, work experience and job skills, and college and career advising. Founded in 1990 by culinary educator and cookbook author Richard Grausman, C-CAP impacts over 17,000 students a year and has also awarded over $56 million in scholarships since its inception. Countless C-CAP alumni work throughout the country and are guiding the future leaders of the culinary and hospitality industry. For more information, visit www.ccapinc.org or contact Joyce Appelman at joyceappelman@gmail.com.

