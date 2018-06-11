Tuscan restaurant Palio opens in Owings Mills this week

The popular Wegman’s shopping center has a new addition: Palio at Foundry Row will host a grand opening Tuesday and open to the public the next day.

The Tuscan-style restaurant at 10090 Reisterstown Road prides itself on Italian classics like pasta and pizza fired in the brick oven serving as the heart of the restaurant.

The restaurant with outdoor seating will serve lunch and dinner, while the adjacent cafe opens for breakfast at 7 a.m. The cafe will serve gelato and baked goods prepared in-house.

Head chef Brent Courson said the homemade dessert selection, including tiramisu, sets the restaurant apart.

General manager Will Hall added that the restaurant offers a grab-and-go lunch menu with scratch-made options that are easy to take back to work.

Tickets for the grand opening cost $150 and support the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. The three-course VIP dinner is part of Palio’s mission to give back, Hall said.

“One of the things that we came in with was ‘we want to be part of this community,’ ” said Hall, who lives in Catonsville.

This is the first Maryland location for the Mainstream Ventures eatery, which owns two Palio restaurants in Michigan.

amuckerman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/annamuckerman