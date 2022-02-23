Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar in Annapolis is Hosting an Official Grand Opening

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) The hottest new restaurant to open in the heart of Annapolis, Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar , is hosting a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, March 1st. Located in Annapolis Town Center, Tuscan Prime opened in early February and is celebrating its official launch on the Annapolis dining scene with this event. A ribbon cutting ceremony, beginning at 4:00PM, will kick off the evening and will be followed by festivities in the lounge featuring the introduction of the new happy hour menu being served Sunday through Thursday from 4:00-6:00, Aperol Spritz samplings, Tuscan Prime’s own private label Prosecco, and passed hors d’oeuvres.

Tuscan Prime is the newest concept by the Annapolis-based Monte Restaurant Development Group, a group which brings a fleet of successful eateries including fine dining restaurant Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen and fast casual chain Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Squisito Too. Tuscan Prime’s mission is to consistently serve award winning modern Italian cuisine, steaks, and chops, paired with a masterfully crafted wine list, and craft cocktails, delivering superior service in an upscale yet inviting atmosphere, making it a natural extension of the Monte family of restaurants.

“We are beyond thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Tuscan Prime in our hometown of Annapolis,” said Michele DiMeo, Chief Operating Officer, Monte Restaurant Development Group. “With decades of experience owning and operating successful restaurants in Anne Arundel County, we are grateful for our loyal following throughout the years and are proud to give something new and exciting to friends and guests who have supported us and have become an important part of our extended family.”

Their menu features prime steaks and chops, award-winning modern Italian cuisine, a masterfully crafted wine and cocktail list, and an extensive menu of craft cocktails served with fresh juices and syrups made in house. Guests can enjoy dining in their tastefully decorated dining room, outdoor dining area, three separate private event spaces, or at their open and inviting bar.

“We are excited to welcome Tuscan Prime Chophouse and Dolce Bar to the Annapolis Town Center family,” said Anthony Henry, General Manager of Annapolis Town Center. “Tuscan Prime brings tasteful and artistic elements into their food and drink to create an elevated dining experience.”

Tuscan Prime is located at 1905 Towne Centre Blvd., Suite 100 in Annapolis and is open daily serving dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 PM in the dining room and extended hours in the bar. Friday and Saturday dining room is open and serving dinner until 11PM and extended hours in the bar. Additional hours coming soon to include daily lunch and weekend brunch. Those interested in making a reservation can do so through resy.com or by calling (443) 572-4677.

About the Monte Restaurant Development Group

The Monte Restaurant Development Group (Monte RDG) was founded in 1997 in Severna Park, Maryland. Through years of research, restaurant development, and continued success of owning and operating locations from fast casual to fine dining, the group has perfected and defined their fleet of restaurants which are still thriving today.

Monte RDG manages their expanding fast-casual concepts Squisito Pizza & Pasta , and Squisito Too which combined have ten operating locations and four in the development phase across Maryland, Virginia, DE, New York, and Tennessee. Squisito Pizza & Pasta offers franchise opportunities and has seen tremendous growth in recent years with new locations opening soon. Monte’s newest concept, Tuscan Prime , is a full-service Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar, opened in early 2022 in the Annapolis Town Centre in the heart of Annapolis, MD.

