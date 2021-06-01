Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar Opening in Annapolis Town Center Fall 2021

The Monte Restaurant Group is opening their newest full-service concept in Annapolis, Maryland later this year

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar is the newest concept by the Monte Restaurant Development Group (Monte RDG) and is slated to open later this fall. Monte RDG is headquartered in Annapolis and is the home of Michele and Gennaro DiMeo, proprietors. Tuscan Prime will be located at Annapolis Town Center in the heart of Annapolis. Led by a restaurant group with over 30 years of experience in the food service industry and who have built a strong reputation in the area, Tuscan Prime is set to be the perfect addition to the Annapolis food scene.

Michele and Gennaro DiMeo are well-known restauranteurs across Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, and Washington DC, and have almost three decades of experience owning and operating restaurants. Their fleet of successful eateries include fine dining restaurant Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen and fast casual chain Squisito Pizza & Pasta. Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar is their latest concept and brings a new, fresh, and exciting dining experience to the heart of Annapolis and is a natural extension of the Monte family of restaurants.

“Annapolis is our home, and we are thrilled to open Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar later this Fall. As restauranteurs with multiple locations in the area, we are grateful for our loyal following throughout the years. This restaurant is our way of giving something new and exciting to the friends and guests who have supported us for so long and have become part of our extended family” said Michele DiMeo, Chief Operating Officer, Monte Restaurant Development Group.

“The Annapolis Town Center is in the heart of Annapolis and also happens to be conveniently located only a few minutes away from our headquarters. When the opportunity presented itself to partner with the premier center here in Annapolis, we jumped at the opportunity and couldn’t think of a better place to open Tuscan Prime. It’s been a long time since a new restaurant opened in Annapolis, and we’re excited to bring quality modern Italian dishes, steaks and chops in a fresh inviting space to our own backyard.”

Conveniently situated at the corner of Towne Centre Boulevard and Tower Place in the Annapolis Town Center, Tuscan Prime is an approachable concept with a modern flair. The restaurant will feature outdoor dining areas, three separate private event spaces, and an open and inviting bar, making it the perfect destination in Annapolis for diners looking to enjoy everything from a leisurely lunch to a classy night out on the town. In addition to prime steaks and chops, award-winning modern Italian cuisine, and a masterfully crafted wine and cocktail list, Tuscan Prime’s menu will feature over the top desserts like a tiramisu milkshake and a carousel of profiteroles making it the ideal destination for any occasion.

“We have spent the last two years creating a variety of events and community-focused amenities that today’s consumer wants,” said Anthony Henry, Annapolis Town Center General Manager. “Providing such fun and innovative offerings has resulted in the draw of new and exciting brands. We are beyond thrilled to add Tuscan Prime to our unique tenant mix,” said Henry. “Already familiar with the desired service of our Annapolis residents, they bring an elevated level of cuisine to the Center!”

Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar will be opening later this year in the Fall of 2021. Located at 1905 Towne Centre Boulevard, Tuscan Prime will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, serving brunch on Sunday, and will feature a full-service bar and extensive modern Italian menu accompanied by steaks, and chops. Annapolis Town Center continues with their steadfast plans to evolve the 2M square feet outdoor mixed-use property into an epicenter of art, events, offerings, and community-centric experiences. The addition of Tuscan Prime is yet another example of the quality of establishments the Center is committed to hosting. Such ongoing enhancements, with plenty more to come, will further add vitality to the property and overall improve customer experience. Details regarding an official grand opening date will be announced later this year.

About the Monte Restaurant Development Group

The Monte Restaurant Development Group (Monte RDG) was founded in 1997 in Severna Park, Maryland. Through years of research, restaurant development, and continued success of owning and operating locations from fast casual to fine dining, the group has perfected and defined their fleet of restaurants which are still thriving today.

Monte RDG manages their expanding fast-casual concepts Squisito Pizza & Pasta , and Squisito Too which combined have ten operating locations and four in the development phase across Maryland, Virginia, DE, New York, and Tennessee with an upcoming extension into the nation’s capital. Squisito Pizza & Pasta offers franchise opportunities and has seen tremendous growth in recent years with five new locations opening in 2021 alone. Monte’s newest concept, Tuscan Prime , is a full-service Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar, and is slated to open in the Fall of 2021 in the Annapolis Towne Centre in the heart of Annapolis, MD.

About Trademark Property Company

Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development and institutional services of experiential, mixed-use and daily needs properties. In its 29 years of business, Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark has invested in, developed or redeveloped 21 million square feet of mixed-use, multifamily and retail assets worth $4.5 billion. Trademark’s experienced team of more than 185 employees is currently responsible for a 17-property portfolio totaling approximately 10.7 million square feet of mixed-use and retail projects across the country. A leader in navigating the changing mixed-use real estate landscape, Trademark’s purpose is to be extraordinary stewards, enhance communities and enrich lives. For more information, visit www.trademarkproperty.com or interact on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Monte Restaurant Development Group

info@monterdg.com

410-421-9555

