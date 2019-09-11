Tuscan Prime is Hosting an Official Grand Opening

Tuscan Prime to host a formal grand opening officially launching their opening in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Tuscan Prime, one of the newest restaurants on Las Olas Boulevard, is having a special grand opening celebration on Wednesday, September 18th. A ribbon cutting ceremony, performed by Mayor Dean Trantalis, will kick off the event at 3:00pm and an afternoon filled with live music and champagne toasts will follow. Tuscan Prime, The Monte Restaurant Development Group’s latest venture, is located on Las Olas Boulevard at the corner of South E. 5th Avenue amongst some of the leading restaurants in South Florida. The Monte Restaurant Development Group is looking forward to hosting an elevated event to officially welcome Tuscan Prime to the boulevard.

Tuscan Prime’s grand opening on September 18th will be hosted throughout the restaurant and will showcase live music by singer/pianist John Boiko, and saxophonist Alex Dean. Following the ribbon cutting the bar will kick off the best happy hour offered on the boulevard. Branded giveaways as well as passed hors d’oeuvres and champagne will be served.

“From the food to the design, Tuscan Prime is chic and trendy yet rustic and comforting. A place where you can feel comfortable holding a star-studded event or just a night out with friends. We are universal. A destination location or a neighborhood eatery. Our favorite décor are the people who join us.” said Donna Richards, General Manager of Tuscan Prime.

Tuscan Prime is a restaurant that truly has it all. Starting with an agenda of “Prime Happening’s”, they host a new theme each day of the week. With live jazz brunches on Sundays featuring unlimited mimosas, Bellini’s & Aperol spritzes, three-course prefix dinners for $38 on Wednesday’s with a new menu each week featuring the flavors of Italy, and a Christian Louboutin raffle every Tuesday for Ladies Night, there is something for everyone! Click to learn more about the prime happenings.

When you enter into Tuscan Prime, you are enchanted by the Olive Tree Lounge encrusted with hanging lights and crystals, giving the true feeling of being under the Tuscan moon. Every inch of the restaurant is perfectly executed and inviting from the handmade floor imported from Italy to a hand painted design starring Dorotea Mercuri, the hottest model in Milan. The mezzanine overlooks the dining room, bar and lounge and is the perfect space for private events such as cocktail hours, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and business luncheons. If you’re looking to book a party or plan your next event, contact our Director of Marketing & Catering, Anna Sagliano at eat@tuscanprime.com.

Tuscan Prime’s menu is the ideal combination of Italian classics, prime cuts, and modern cuisine. Highlights feature an extensive weekend brunch menu and a prime happy meal that is perfect for the elevated diner. Skip the toy, and enjoy a delicious burger paired with truffle fries and a split of Moet. Entrees include a Lamb Ossobuco with fresh gnocchi, pistachio encrusted tuna, and a prime bone-in ribeye that is paired with a sauce trio of Brunello reduction, creamy horseradish, and bearnaise. Entrees range from $18 to $124 making it accessible to all diners and the perfect fit for any occasion.

Tuscan Prime is located at 401 E. Las Olas Blvd in Fort Lauderdale. It is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and offers brunch on Sundays. This grand opening is hosted by The Monte Restaurant Development Group in conjunction with Tuscan Prime on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Valet parking, self-parking, or street parking are both available during the event.

About Tuscan Prime

Opening in Fort Lauderdale has been a dream of owners Michele and Gennaro DiMeo for years and they could not be prouder of their location, décor, staff and food. With prime steaks and chops, award winning Italian cuisine, and a masterfully crafted wine list, Tuscan Prime is the perfect addition to the food scene on Las Olas Boulevard.

From exquisite ambiance and décor to perfected menus, no detail was left untouched for the Italian Chophouse. Gennaro DiMeo has worked diligently to perfect the menu while highlighting the elevated Italian classics, authentic recipes from his hometown of Naples, and the best cuts of meats. Michele DiMeo’s knowledge of wine, along with the assistance of the skilled staff and sommelier created an award-winning wine list that is guaranteed to impress. From delicious elevated meals, catered events, and Prime happy hour at the gorgeous bar, there are options for every diner. The experience at Tuscan Prime is refined from beginning to end.

The Monte Restaurant Development Group is based in Annapolis, Maryland and manages a fleet of restaurants. Brands managed by the group include fine dining concepts Tuscan Prime, and Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Wine Bar, as well as fast-casual concepts Squisito Pizza & Pasta, and Meatballs, Etc. with more than 11 locations across Maryland, Virginia, and Florida and recent expansion into the Tennessee market.

Media Contact:

MONTE Restaurant Development Group

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

info@monterdg.com

410-421-9555