Tuscan Kitchen Dishes out Thousands of Free Lunches on Veterans Day in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Tuscan Kitchen to close all locations on November 11 to serve complimentary three-course lunches

WHAT:

As part of their ongoing commitment to serve the community and give back to those most deserving, Tuscan Brands again will serve thousands of complimentary lunches on Veterans Day, November 11, at their four Tuscan Kitchen locations (Boston & Burlington, MA; Portsmouth & Salem, NH). Available to all veterans and active military personnel, Tuscan Brands has served over 17,000 guests on this day over the past nine years as a small way of saying “thank you” to these brave and selfless individuals.

The tradition started in 2010 on the day that CEO & “Chief Food Taster” Joe Faro opened his first Tuscan Kitchen in Salem, NH. This year, the artisan Italian restaurant brand will close all locations to the public in order to treat thousands of local veterans and their chosen guest to a complimentary three-course menu. From 11am-4pm, the Tuscan team of chefs, servers and more will donate their time to show their appreciation for these individuals’ valiant service to our country while giving them to an afternoon in Italy sans passport.

WHEN:

Monday, November 11, from 11am-4pm

WHERE:

Massachusetts:

64 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

2400 District Avenue, Burlington, MA 01803

New Hampshire:

581 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801

63 Main Street, Salem, NH 03079

HOW:

Reservations can be made by calling the desired location directly. The complimentary reservations include one guest per veteran/active military personnel.

About Tuscan Brands



Founded by serial food entrepreneur Joe Faro, Tuscan Brands is the culmination of two generations sharing authentic artisan Italian cooking experiences. As a result of Faro’s upbringing in an Italian immigrant family where cooking was a time-honored tradition, his success creating Italian cuisine and products and his travels all over Italy, Tuscan Kitchen opened in Salem, NH, in 2010 as a destination for diners to eat & drink their way through the Old World’s diverse regional scratch cuisine: rustic breads, handmade scratch pastas, hand-stretched mozzarella, house-cured salumi and a full array of Italian pastries, cookies and homemade gelatos, all set against the backdrop of a masterfully-curated Italian wine selection. Tuscan Market in Salem followed in 2012 as a reimagined Italian marketplace to shop for freshly baked breads, handmade pastas, pastries, and gelato, as well as Italian wines, prepared foods, butchered meats and rare imported Italian specialties. The Salem location also includes “La Scuola Culinaria,” an onsite cooking school. Tuscan Brands expanded to Burlington, MA, in 2014 with the opening of the second Tuscan Kitchen, while a third location was added in March of 2017 in Portsmouth, NH. Tuscan Seaport’s 14,000 square foot restaurant opened in Boston’s Seaport Square development in November of 2017. The newest member of the Tuscan Brands family, Tuscan Market, opened in the heart of Market Square in downtown Portsmouth, NH, in July of 2019. For more, visit www.tuscanbrands.com.

