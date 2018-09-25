Tuscan chicken makes a quick midweek meal

Carla Snyder is an Ohio cooking school instructor and food writer whose recent cookbooks have focused on one-pan meals. Her new book, “One Pan, Whole Family” expands that idea to family-friendly dishes that can be prepared in 45 minutes or less.

This hearty Tuscan chicken dish is a great weeknight option. It has 30 minutes of hands-on time and takes 45 minutes from start to finish.

Tuscan Chicken With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Mushrooms

Italian food is one of America’s favorite cuisines, and dishes like this prove why that is so. I love how the rosemary permeates the stewlike mixture and how the sun-dried tomatoes are little exclamation points of bright flavor.

Serves 4-6

1 onion

1 carrot

1 celery stalk

4 ounces cremini or button mushrooms

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (see notes)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

One 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, julienned

1 sprig rosemary

On a large cutting board, thinly slice the onion. Peel and thinly slice the carrot. Slice the celery and mushrooms thinly. As you work, transfer the vegetables to a bowl. Mince the garlic and add to the vegetables. Combine the wine, vinegar and ¼ cup water in a measuring cup.

Pat the chicken dry and sprinkle with salt and a few grinds of pepper.

Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium high heat and add the olive oil. When the oil shimmers, add the chicken and sauté without moving it for 3 minutes. Turn the chicken (if it sticks, give it another minute) and sauté the other side for 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. It won’t be cooked through at this point.

Add the bowl of vegetables, Italian seasoning, ½ teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper to the hot pan. Sauté, stirring, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Add the wine mixture, beans, tomatoes and the rosemary sprig and stir to combine.

Nestle the chicken breasts into the beans and vegetables and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the flavors have blended, about 12 minutes. Pull out the rosemary sprig and discard it. Taste and season with more salt and pepper if it needs it.

Serve the chicken on heated plates with the beans and vegetables on the side.

Notes: You can also make this dish with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Cut them up after cooking and stir them into the beans.

Extra-hungry kids? Drizzle a few slices of country-style bread with olive oil and toast them in your toaster. Rub with a clove of garlic while still hot and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Reprinted from “One Pan, Whole Family” by Carla Snyder with permission of Chronicle Books.

