Turn Taxes Into Tacos At Taco John’s

Get a free taco at popular quick-service restaurant on April 16

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s can’t remove you from the I.R.S. mailing list, but they can give you a free taco!

On Monday, April 16, Taco John’s guests will receive a FREE beef taco – crispy or soft shell – to celebrate the end of tax season. Having owned the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” since 1989, Taco John’s has developed a nationwide reputation for its outstanding tacos and is excited to invite guests in to try them for free!

In order to receive a free taco, simply present the coupon available on Taco John’s Rewards App, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages – as well as on the Taco John’s website – and your taco is on the house. Taco John’s will also send the coupon to email and text subscribers – so keep an eye out!

This delicious offer is available from open to close at all participating Taco John’s locations nationwide, but only on April 16, so be sure to visit your favorite taco spot on Monday and say adiós to tax season!

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and world- famous Potato Olés®. Taco John’s owns Taco Tuesday® with epic deals on crispy tacos every Tuesday. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com