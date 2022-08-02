Turn That Frown Upside Down with Friendly’s Happy Ending Menu

America’s favorite family restaurant has a limited-time menu that aims to deliver a smile and a sweet finish with every purchase

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) If the hot weather has you wilting, Friendly’s Restaurant has a Happy Ending ready to turn that frown upside down.

The iconic restaurant brand always encourages fans to save room for ice cream – and this time they really mean it! For a limited time only, the happiest brand in the country is offering a free Happy Ending Sundae with any purchase from their Happy Ending Menu.

“At Friendly’s we don’t just make great meals, we make great memories,” said David Ellis, CMO of Friendly’s Restaurants. “And because we believe everyone needs a reason a smile these days, we thought what better way to cheer our guests up than with free ice cream at the end of their meal. It always seems to do the trick for kids, now we’re delivering a Happy Ending for everyone!”

The Happy Ending Menu has a spicy new addition and many of Friendly’s favorites including:

All-American Burger – a classic Friendly’s Big Beef burger with fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, onion and mayo on a brioche bun;

– a classic Friendly’s Big Beef burger with fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, onion and mayo on a brioche bun; Doritos® Cool Ranch® Chopped Cheeseburger – the coolest burger around starts with a classic juicy beef burger topped with pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapeños, salsa and then smothered with ranch dressing and topped with Doritos Cool Ranch Tortilla chips on a perfectly grilled ciabatta roll;

– the coolest burger around starts with a classic juicy beef burger topped with pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapeños, salsa and then smothered with ranch dressing and topped with Doritos Cool Ranch Tortilla chips on a perfectly grilled ciabatta roll; Cheese Skirt Burger – it’s a cheese lover’s dream come true with a cheese skirt made of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses topped with tangy Thousand Island dressing, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, onion and pickle chips on a brioche bun;

– it’s a cheese lover’s dream come true with a cheese skirt made of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses topped with tangy Thousand Island dressing, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, onion and pickle chips on a brioche bun; Fishamajig® Supermelt® Sandwich – wild-caught, golden breaded haddock topped with melted American cheese and tartar sauce on grilled white bread;

– wild-caught, golden breaded haddock topped with melted American cheese and tartar sauce on grilled white bread; Homestyle Turkey Dinner – hand-carved turkey breast over a bed of flavorful stuffing covered with turkey gravy and served with red-skin mashed potatoes, corn and cranberry sauce;

– hand-carved turkey breast over a bed of flavorful stuffing covered with turkey gravy and served with red-skin mashed potatoes, corn and cranberry sauce; Turkey Club Supermelt Sandwich – tasty turkey breast layered with applewood-smoked bacon, melted American cheese, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled sourdough bread;

– tasty turkey breast layered with applewood-smoked bacon, melted American cheese, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled sourdough bread; $100,000 Cobb Salad – put your money where your mouth is with this hearty salad topped with chopped bacon, savory thin-sliced chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, crumbled Blue cheese, cranberries, golden raisins and diced tomato tossed in a lite balsamic vinaigrette dressing; and,

– put your money where your mouth is with this hearty salad topped with chopped bacon, savory thin-sliced chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, crumbled Blue cheese, cranberries, golden raisins and diced tomato tossed in a lite balsamic vinaigrette dressing; and, New! Southwest Pasta – southwest-style chopped beef spiked with a creamy Siracha sauce, topped with a mound of shredded Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños and diced tomato. Served with a grilled ciabatta roll.

And if guests want to indulge and make that Happy Ending last a little longer, they can upgrade to a medium sundae for only $2!

For more information about Friendly’s Restaurants, visit friendlysrestaurants.com .

About Friendly’s Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly’s Restaurants is an iconic American brand serving signature entrées, burgers, sandwiches and handcrafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full-service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly’s Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great-tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly’s Restaurants is a portfolio brand of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a multi-brand restaurant management and franchising company based in Dallas. Friendly’s Restaurants has plans to introduce new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit friendlysrestaurants.com or follow Friendly’s on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

