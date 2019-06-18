Turn Up the Beet at Original ChopShop

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body launches Red Beet Chop and Upbeet Juice available through National Beet Day, July 8

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Original ChopShop is known for crafting “Just Feel Good Food” and with summer right around the corner, the neighborhood eatery has just launched two beet-centric menu items using delicious, premium ingredients that’ll leave its guests energized, nourished and refreshed.

Guests can now “Fuel Their Well-Being” with an all-new Red Beet Chop, which is made using fresh spring mix, arugula, red beets, pine nuts and feta cheese, topped with red beet hummus. Or enjoy the limited-time return of a fan-favorite – Upbeet Juice – freshly juiced with red beets, ginger, turmeric, carrots and green apples.

“It’s easy to get lost in the daily shuffle of work, traffic and school, making it hard to prepare meals that make us feel good about how we fuel our bodies,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “That’s why we’re continuously innovating with peak-season, whole ingredients to craft great-tasting, nutritious food to ‘Fuel Your Well-Being,’ even when you’re on-the-go. In addition to tasting delicious, beets have a ton of health benefits that are sure to leave you feeling clean and refreshed this summer.”

These two limited-time offerings are only available through National Beet Day, July 8. So be sure to visit Original ChopShop to enjoy these unbeetable seasonal sensations before they are chopped from the menu.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with real, quality ingredients that are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options. Online ordering and delivery are now available directly through the Original ChopShop website; just visit originalchopshop.olo.com to place your order. Catering is also available for groups of all sizes. Those interested in catering should email catering@originalchopshop.com.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 11 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com ?or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com