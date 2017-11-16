Turkey, Stuffing and Football … But First, ‘Drinksgiving’ at Houlihan’s

Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve With $2 Drafts, $3 Wine and $5 LIT Pitchers

Leawood, KS (RestaurantNews.com) To help you celebrate those impromptu reunions on Thanksgiving Eve, Houlihan’s is introducing ‘Drinksgiving.’ From 4 p.m. to close, participating Houlihan’s will offer $2 domestic draft beer, $3 select wine (Main Street Cabernet, DeLoach Pinot Noir, Line 39 Chardonnay and Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio) and $5 Long Island Iced Tea pitchers, with a choice of regular, peach or raspberry. The offer may vary at some participating restaurants.

Drinksgiving is available at participating restaurants on Wednesday, November 22 from 4 p.m. to close and is available in the entire restaurant. Drinksgiving will also be available on Black Friday, November 24, from open til close at participating restaurants.

For the closest Houlihan’s restaurant, operating hours and to confirm the specials for your local restaurant, visit http://www.Houlihans.com/find-a-location.

Offers valid at participating Houlihan’s restaurants. Not valid with any other offer.

Established in 1972, Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan’s has 72 company and franchise locations, primarily throughout the Midwest and the eastern United States.

