Turkey chili a twist on hearty classic

Q The Turkey chili at The Meating Place West is delicious! Are you able to get the recipe? Thanks! Shelley - Boca Raton

A. The Meating Place West (3013 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, 561-241-3858, themeatingplacewest.com), once one of seven South Florida locations in the 1960s, is now one of two independently owned butcher and prepared foods markets. Chef/owner Louis Bastone grew up in the food business in the Bronx where his grandfather was a butcher and his father ran an Italian delicatessen. His parents relocated to South Florida when he was a teenager to be closer to family. It was always his dream to follow in his father’s footsteps. Decades later he did just that and purchased The Meating Place West in 2009. Prior he worked as executive chef at Il Mulino and dabbled in the mortgage business before returning to his life’s passion – food.

Bastone’s market exemplifies the neighborhood butcher shop of eras past. His craft has seen a resurgence in recent years catering to shoppers in search of responsibly sourced, quality cuts of meat that come with a side of personalized customer service forming a human connection and creating an experience. The Meating Place West’s pristine display cases showcase a mouthwatering selection of Angus prime and dry-aged beef, Berkshire pork, Colorado lamb racks, milk-fed veal chops, hormone and antibiotic-free poultry and a few fresh seafood choices.

Four years into the market, Bastone responded to customer requests adding prepared and ready-to-cook meals to his menu. It has since become a large portion of his business catering to his loyal Jewish and Italian clientele.

“Chicken pot pie is by far our No. 1 seller and our chicken patties filled with spinach, roasted pepper and sun-dried tomato are a close second,” Bastone said. “And of course we make the Italian classics - Sicilian braciola, flank steak pinwheels, chicken cacciatore and Francese. Everything is made fresh daily. We don’t take shortcuts.”

You’ll find quarts of chili and soup in the refrigerated case. The selection rotates through a menu of 30 varieties. Many of which are salt-free to accommodate his customers’ dietary restrictions. The turkey chili is most popular and he tries to keep it stocked every day but occasionally runs out so call ahead for availability. Bastone will be happy to set a quart aside. The specials change daily and are posted on their website and Facebook page.

When we spoke, Bastone was busy working on Passover menus and noted: “It’s a big holiday for us. We sell a lot of briskets, turkey breasts, latkes, matzo ball soup and many side dishes. The menu is on our website and we encourage people to order ahead so there’s no disappointments.”

Spoken like a true hospitality professional.

The Meating Place West’s Turkey Chili

2 ½ pounds ground turkey

¾ pound chopped onion

¾ pound chopped green pepper

¼ cup chopped garlic

¼ cup chili powder

1 ½ tablespoons dried oregano

1 ½ tablespoons dried basil

¾ teaspoon black pepper

1 ½ teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 28-ounce can ground tomatoes

¾ pound dried red kidney beans, soaked and cooked tender

Salt, to taste, optional

1. Using a large sauce pan over medium heat brown ground turkey until cooked through. Add onion, green pepper and garlic. Cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add chili powder, oregano, basil, pepper, cumin and Worcestershire. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Add tomatoes, reduce heat to low and simmer 10 minutes. Add beans and simmer 15 minutes. Season with salt, to taste, if desired.

Makes 5 quarts

Nutrition information per 1 cup serving: 267 calories, 23% calories from fat, 7g fat, 2g saturated fat, 42mg cholesterol, 35g carbohydrates, 3g total sugar, 0g added sugar, 26g protein, 204mg sodium, 19g fiber

