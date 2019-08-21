Tulare Del Taco Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Fundraising Event

Local franchisees to host a fundraiser on August 24th, and donate 100 percent of proceeds to local organizations

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of its Tulare restaurant, located at 1415 Hillman Street. Franchisees Nicholas and Mimi Yuen are thanking their local community by hosting a fundraiser on Saturday August 24th, and donating 100 percent of the proceeds to local organizations.

“Since we opened this Del Taco restaurant in Tulare back in 1999, we have been so impressed and overwhelmed by the ongoing love and support of this community,” said Nicholas/Mimi Yuen, franchisee. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 20th year than by giving back to the people and organizations who have been so instrumental in the success of our business for two full decades.”

The Tulare Del Taco fundraiser will begin on Saturday, August 24th at 7 a.m. and will last for 24 hours through 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 25th. All sales from this period will be donated to the following organizations:

Tulare Union High School

Tulare Western High School

Mission Oak High School

Tulare Boys & Girls Club

