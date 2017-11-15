Tuesdays Get Bigger and Better with More Choices and More Value at Quaker Steak & Lube

Five Meal Selections Now Available for Just $10

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The award-winning, family casual-dining restaurant Quaker Steak & Lube®, is making Tuesdays the favorite day of the week with its new “$10 Tuesdays” meal deals. Beginning today, guests can find more menu choices at a greater value with five Lube favorites priced at just $10 each, all day, every Tuesday, at participating locations.

Tuesdays aren’t just for wing lovers anymore at The Lube®! Now, there’s a great deal on delicious food choices for everyone to make Tuesdays a little tastier. Guests can now choose from the following five offerings and their choice of regular side item for just $10:

1/2 lb. choice sirloin Thunderbird Steak

20 Panko Crusted Shrimp

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

10 award-winning Jumbo Bone-in Wings

20 Breaded Boneless Wings

The Lube’s® $10 Tuesday promotion is available in Ohio at the Austintown, Boardman, Warren, Medina, Valley View, Vermillion, Sheffield Village, Milford and Colerain/Cincinnati locations. Guests can also find the offer in Pennsylvania at Quaker Steak & Lube locations in Sharon, Cranberry, Johnstown, Robinson/Pittsburgh restaurants. It’s also available in Florence, KY; Greenville, SC; Newport News, VA; and Wheeling, WV. The $10 Tuesday meals can be enjoyed at The Lube, or taken to-go with The Lube’s easy online ordering and pick-up.

“Our restaurant guests want to be able to eat out and enjoy great food that’s affordably priced, in a welcoming and fun atmosphere,” said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President of TravelCenters of America and leader of the TA Restaurant Group, which operates and franchises Quaker Steak & Lube. “With the variety of menu items we now offer on Tuesdays at the $10 price, guests can get quality and a great value in their dining experience. Plus, there’s nothing more fun than eating at The Lube!” he added.

Guests rushing to The Lube for $10 Tuesdays are sure to work up a thirst. They’ll find great drink offers on Tuesdays as well, including a “bucket” of domestic beers (5 beers) for just $10.

There is always something happening at The Lube! From live bands and entertainment, to karaoke, to Classic Car Cruise-ins, to the largest weekly Bike Nites held during summer, The Lube’s got it. For sports fanatics, The Lube airs games, matches and races on huge TV screens. Guests can find each location’s local event calendar at www.TheLube.com. The Lube can also cater your events with the best party fuel, or have your party at The Lube!

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes over 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. “The Lube®” combines unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its wings and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.TheLube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick-service, full-service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.TheLube.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cbear@fish-consulting.com