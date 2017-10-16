Tucson Welcomes 1st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café chain celebrating grand opening

Tucson, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Tucson just got a whole lot sweeter!

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has now opened its first Tucson café, located at 17 North Stone Ave., near the Fox Theatre.

“My team and I are extremely honored and excited to bring the people of Tucson their very own Nestle Toll House Café by Chip,” said Store Manager Rene Higuera. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Tucson High School and getting involved with other local schools and organizations throughout this wonderful community.”

In celebration of the grand opening, cookie cakes will be 30 percent off during the first week of business, now through Oct. 17.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The Tucson café offers a full menu that includes freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, wraps, flatbreads, paninis, smoothies, and specialty coffee.

This is the second Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Arizona and among more than 160 locations system-wide. Tucson’s new café will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook and Twitter, and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500”. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

