Tsujita opens a new super ramen restaurant in Beverly Grove

Tsujita Noodle Production

Tsujita Noodle Production, a new outpost of the Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle restaurant on Sawtelle, is scheduled to open Friday on Fairfax Avenue. The restaurant will serve popular items from the brand’s four Tsujita restaurants, including the char siu tsukemen ramen and dan dan noodles. Tsujita Noodle Production will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

109 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 591-0470, tsujita-usa.com.

Trois Mec

Ludo Lefebvre’s French restaurant is hosting a new dinner series called “Table d’hote.” Lefebvre is making some of his favorite southern French recipes including rack of lamb, grilled spot prawns and white truffle profiteroles, all served family style. There will be two nightly seatings through Nov. 24, with reservations at $110 per person.

716 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 484-8588, resy.com/cities/la/trois-mec.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack

The fried chicken pop-up that started at Downtown’s Smorgasburg has opened a bricks-and-mortar in Pasadena. The business not only serves buttermilk fried chicken and chicken sandwiches on brioche bread, but also a vegan version made with coconut-curry-milk-brined cauliflower. For dessert, options include Coolhaus ice cream and salted miso chocolate chip cookies.

11 W. Dayton St., Pasadena, (626) 469-0017, daddyschickenshackla.com.

Girasol

“Top Chef” alum CJ Jacobson’s Studio City restaurant is now closed. Jacobson opened the restaurant in 2013. The restaurant was a fixture on Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants list.

11334 Moorpark St., Studio City.

Paperboy Pizza

Paperboy Pizza, a new restaurant at the Gallery on Third Street Promenade, is now serving thin-crust slices and pies with toppings like fried chicken and chipotle sauce. The restaurant is also serving potato-chip-crusted mozzarella sticks, beer and housemade wine coolers.

1315 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, (310) 319-6211, paperboypizza.com.

Crack Shack

A location of Crack Shack, the fried-chicken-centric restaurant that originated in San Diego, will open in Old Pasadena on Monday. The restaurant will serve fried chicken, sandwiches and the occasional matzo ball pozole, as well as a chicken thigh pastrami sandwich with Emmentaler cheese.

30 W. Green St., Pasadena, (424) 901-0077 , crackshack.com.

Chulita

A new Mexican restaurant called Chulita is scheduled to open soon in the former Superba Snack Bar space on Venice’s Rose Avenue. The kitchen is run by Alex Silva and Vanessa Salas.. Their menu includes squash blossom quesadillas with pumpkin seed dukkah, beef cheek barbacoa with Mexican furikake and pescado zarandeado with black cod and nixtamalized celeriac.

533 Rose Ave., Venice, chulita.com.

