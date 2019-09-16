Tso Excited to Announce the Opening of Tso Chinese Delivery’s Second Restaurant!

(RestaurantNews.com) Tso Chinese Delivery, a crave worthy tech-driven Chinese food restaurant, is quickly growing within Austin, Texas! They are tso excited to announce the opening of our second location in the Arboretum, and the Tso team is already looking for their next two locations. Tso features a select menu of the greatest Chinese food items made-to-order, and delivered for FREE, disrupting the current fee-excessive delivery trend.

Tso Chinese Delivery is Texas’ first and only online-only Chinese kitchen, delivering made-to-order, delicious Chinese food, fast. Over the past two years, Tso Delivery has satisfied over 100,000 on-demand food customers through the ease of a custom mobile-optimized website ( www.tsodelivery.com ) and provide a culinary option for a user that desires simplicity, efficiency, tasty food, top-of-class customer service, and a game-changing delivery experience.

Austin consumers have been enjoying Tso’s straightforward pricing with no delivery fees and a no tipping policy (because Tso pays employees a flat wage, well above the industry average). Tso’s vehicle fleet is fuel-efficient, and drivers don’t have to experience the wear and tear on their personal cars like they would if they delivered through third party delivery services.

About the Tso Delivery team

Tso Chinese Delivery, founded by locals Min Choe, Jenna Choe, Gabe Ahn, Angell Tsang, Eunice Tsang, and Gavin Booth + Karen Reinsberg of Couple in the Kitchen . Min and Jenna Choe have a long standing career owning, cooking, and delivering high quality Asian food. After multiple successful restaurant ventures, Tso Chinese Delivery is Min and Jenna’s perfect restaurant model using their experience to craft a current and relevant business model that is hyper-focused on today’s phone-wielding tech customers. The amazing Tso tech platform is lead by CTO Angell Tsang who has a longstanding computer engineering background at some of Austin’s best start-ups.

Website: www.tsodelivery.com

Location 1 address: 3909 N Interstate Hwy 35 Ste E-5, Austin, TX 78722

Location 2 address (new): 9333 Research Blvd Ste 402, Austin, TX 78759

Must order items:

General Tso Chicken

Real blue crab rangoons

blue crab rangoons Drunken Beef Noodle

Orange Chicken

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Chicken Lo-Mein

Social handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TsoDelivery/

Instagram: @TsoDelivery

Twitter: @TsoDelivery

Official Hashtag: #TsoDelicious

Contact:

Gavin Booth

714-856-0835

gavin@tsodelivery.com