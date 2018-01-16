Try a tropical taste of summer in Lehigh Valley: exotic fruit bowls to fish tacos

We typically turn to hearty soups, stews and steaming hot chocolate when it's frigid like this. But what if we went a different direction? What if we tried a taste of the tropics?

Just because it's freezing outside doesn't mean you can't eat or drink like you're on a tropical vacation.

Here are five dining suggestions to help escape winter:

1 A tropical lunch

Playa Bowls, which opened last year in south Bethlehem and Easton, is a tropical escape for the senses. The chain specializes in exotic fruit bowls, smoothies and juices.

Try one of its bowl varieties: acai (a berry that's like the love child of a blueberry and grape); pitaya (dragon fruit); banana; chia pudding; green bowls, featuring kale, pineapple, banana and coconut milk; and coconut bowls (raw coconut, banana, agave and coconut milk.)

We went with three of the most tropical and brightly colored combos:

The tropical: Acai topped with granola, banana, pineapple, coconut flakes and honey ($9).

Electric mermaid: Pitaya blend topped with granola, kiwi, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes and honey ($10).

Lola: Kale blend topped with granola, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes and honey ($9).

The three bowls are beautiful and delicious. This time of year, bright colors can help lift your mood. And Playa Bowls is perfect for those of us who have resolved to eat healthier.

Info: playabowls.com

2 A tropical cocktail

A cocktail with tropical flavors and ingredients can be just the ticket this time of year.

How 'bout these from The Bayou?

Blue Bayou, featuring coconut rum, peach schnapps, curacao, pineapple.

Voodoo Juice: Banana, curacao, pineapple, sour mix, cranberry and a secret rum blend.

The Bayou has locations in Bethlehem and Easton.

3 Fish tacos

Two of my favorite taco places have a beachy, California vibe that can put you in the summer frame of mind. And a fish taco seems especially summery to me.

Cali Burrito in Allentown offers the San Diego, which has deep-fried fish with shredded cabbage nestled in a soft tortilla, which is then encased in a crispy corn tortilla.

Geakers Tacos in Bethlehem Township offers a fish or shrimp taco.

A bonus: Geakers has a bewildering variety of delicious milkshakes, which are another good antidote for the winter blahs.

4 An ice cream cone

Summer and ice cream are like soul mates.

Winter and ice cream, maybe not or maybe yes?

I love Bank Street Creamery in Easton. And while this shop offers ice cream in seasonal flavors, go out on a limb and get a summery flavor. Good options: toasted coconut (so good), teaberry or black raspberry. Bank Street offers vegan gelato in flavors such as peach melba, mango and strawberry chocolate chip.

On the other side of the Valley, Premise Maid in Breinigsville is another great spot for fresh ice cream. Try a cone featuring blueberry pie or teaberry ice cream.

Inside Scoop in Coopersburg also has a big selection of sundaes, including CMP (chocolate sauce, marshmallow topping and peanuts).

5 A seafood dinner

If you can't get to a warm beach, the Lehigh Valley has good options for beachy, seafood meals. Our favorites include 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in Easton, Ocean in Easton and Youell's Oyster House in Allentown.

